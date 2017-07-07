The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May retail trade data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and
European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on July 12.
Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 5.75 percent BTP
bonds due Feb. 1, 2033 in bond swap of following five bonds:
4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2018; 3.50 percent BTP bond
due Dec. 1, 2018; 4.25 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2019; 4.25
percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2019; CCTEU bonds due April 15,
2018. Subscription close at at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
European Union finance ministers are expected to call for a
tweak to banking rules next week that could force lenders to set
aside more capital against new loans that may turn bad,
according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
ENI
The energy group started oil production from the 45,000
barrel-per-day Sankofa field offshore Ghana on Thursday, giving
a boost to the West African country's plans to use its oil
resources to revive its economy.
ATLANTIA
The motorway operator said on Thursday it had successfully
placed a series of notes under its EMTN programme for a total of
1 billion euros. The demand was four times greater than the
offer, the company said, adding that the proceeds from the issue
will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund
its offer on Spain's Abertis.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Industry-wide automobile production in Brazil fell 15.4
percent and sales slipped 0.3 percent in June from May, the
national automakers' association said on Thursday.
FINECOBANK
The company said its net sales amounted to 456 million euros
in June, up 9 percent year-on-year.
VENETO BANCA, BIM
Veneto Banca, one of two troubled regional lenders Italy is
winding down, said on Thursday it had started the process to
sell its controlling stake in private banking group
BIM.
PIRELLI
The company said it had successfully concluded refinancing
of credit lines for 4.2 billion euros.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................