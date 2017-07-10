The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).
Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would ask
the European Union for less stringent deficit requirements for
five years in exchange for a commitment to improve the country's
debt pile if re-elected.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on July 13.
Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.75 billion euros
($7.69 billion) of 12-month BOT bills at an auction on July
12.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL, VIVENDI
Telecom Italia's top shareholder Vivendi has asked the
Italian firm's CEO to ease up in a row with Rome that threatens
a breakdown in relations between the former state monopoly and
government over the rollout of ultrafast broadband, sources
close to the matter said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia (TI) has already received an expression of
interest from a group for its majority stake in Persidera, the
broadcasting services company its main shareholder Vivendi has
pledged to sell to the EU, la Repubblica reported on Saturday,
citing financial sources close to TI.
ITALIAN BANKS
There are no more risks linked to the Italian banking system
after the liquidation of two Veneto-based lenders and the
restructuring plan of troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Unicredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier was
quoted as saying during a prize-giving ceremony in London by
several papers on Saturday.
The family of Gianni Zonin, former chairman of Veneto-based
bank Popolare di Vicenza, has lost 24 million euros in
the lender, recently liquidated by the Italian state, his son
Francesco told La Stampa on Saturday.
CARIGE
The next board meeting of the Genoa-based lender, scheduled
on Tuesday, is expected to appoint a new board member, close to
the bank's second largest shareholder Gabriele Volpi, both Il
Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica reported on Sunday.
ANIMA HOLDING, BANCO BPM, POSTE ITALIANE
Anima is expected to start the acquisition of Banco BPM's
Aletti Gestielle in a cash operation worth over 500 million
euros, in the first step of a consolidation process which would
create the country's third biggest asset manager, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Sunday, without citing sources. It added that Anima
could also buy Poste's BancoPosta Fondi, doubling the value of
its managed assets to just under 170 billion euros.
Banco BPM is expected to decide by August 8 whether it will
sell Aletti Gestielle or its 14.7 percent stake in Anima, la
Repubblica reported on Sunday. The sale of Aletti, worth about
600-650 million euros, would boost the lender's cash position,
it added.
A2A
The utility group has received non-binding offers for its
41.7 percent stake in Montenegro's EPCG, on which it will
exercise a put option, from U.S. fund ContourGlobal and Finnish
energy group Fortum, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
The publisher signed an agreement with unions on Friday for
the lay-off of 236 employees.
JUVENTUS
The club said on Friday it finalised an agreement with
Valencia Club de Futbol for the sale of player Murara Neto
Norberto for 6 million euros, for four seasons. The group added
the effect is positive for about 4.7 million euros.
AS ROMA
The club said on Sunday it had sold player Antonio Rüdiger
to Chelsea F.C., for 35 million euros plus an extra of up to 4
million euros, linked to the player's performance.
