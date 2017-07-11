The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and bad bank
loans.
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.25
billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will investigate
possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat
Chrysler's Jeep.
A U.S. judge overseeing lawsuits against Fiat Chrysler over
its alleged excess diesel emissions said he intends to name
well-known compensation expert Ken Feinberg to try to reach a
settlement.
FALCK RENEWABLES
The renewable energy group said on Monday it had agreed to
acquire a majority stake in Norwegian wind power group Vestavind
Kraft from Svelgen Kraft Holding for around 2.2 million euros
plus a potential earn-out of around 3.8 million euros.
GO INTERNET
The high-speed Internet company said on Monday it had 40,494
customers as of June 30 up 16 percent year-on-year.
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting
BANCA GENERALI
Investor day in London
LVENTURE GROUP
Investor Day
FINCANTIERI
CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies
Transport Committee (1100 GMT).
