The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and bad bank loans.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.25 billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will investigate possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.

A U.S. judge overseeing lawsuits against Fiat Chrysler over its alleged excess diesel emissions said he intends to name well-known compensation expert Ken Feinberg to try to reach a settlement.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The renewable energy group said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Norwegian wind power group Vestavind Kraft from Svelgen Kraft Holding for around 2.2 million euros plus a potential earn-out of around 3.8 million euros.

GO INTERNET

The high-speed Internet company said on Monday it had 40,494 customers as of June 30 up 16 percent year-on-year.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting

BANCA GENERALI

Investor day in London

LVENTURE GROUP

Investor Day

FINCANTIERI

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1100 GMT).

