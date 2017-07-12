Italy - Factors to watch on July 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

Economy

Banking association ABI holds general assembly with President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

Debt

Treasury sells 6.75 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Companies

Telecom Italia

Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo on Tuesday sought to quash speculation he might soon leave the phone group due to disagreements with top shareholder Vivendi as sources said tensions remained.

Unicredit

(*) CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday that the bank would complete a planned 17.7 billion euro bad loan sale to Fortress and PIMCO in the coming weeks.

KOC Holding and UniCredit are jointly considering a $1 billion capital increase at Yapi Kredi, the Turkish bank in which they each hold a 41 percent stake, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. UniCredit declined to comment.

Banca Carige

The bank aims to offload a further 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln) in bad loans this year as the Italian bank's newly appointed boss works to comply with regulatory demands to shed soured debts.

Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna

The regional bank said on Tuesday it had approved a merger by incorporation of recently acquired Nuova CARIFE into BPER Banca.

Cairo Communication

Broadcaster La7 holds news conference to present "2017/2018 Broadcast Programming" with La7 and Cairo Communication Chairman Urbano Cairo (0900 GMT).

DOBANK (IPO-DOBA.MI)

IPO ends (started on June 30).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................