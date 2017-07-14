Italy - Factors to watch on July 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Economy

Ratings agency DBRS reviews Italy's sovereign debt rating.

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (0630 GMT).

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT) and May foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Companies

Dobank

Shares in the Italian debt collector start trading on the Milan bourse following an initial public offering that valued the company at 704 million euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Italy's biggest retail bank has signed an accord with trade unions to cut part of the staff of the two Veneto banks it took over earlier this month through early retirements, the UILCA union said. The agreement also lays the groundwork for the layoffs of 3,000 Intesa Sanpaolo workers.

Ivs Group

Pension fund Enasarco on Thursday launched an accelerated bookbuilding to place with investors a 3 percent stake in IVS.

As Roma

The Serie A football club said on Thursday Silva Duarte Mario Rui would be on loan to rival Napoli until June 30, 2018 for 3.75 million euros.

M&a

Ferrovie dello Stato said on Thursday its Busitalia bus unit had signed a preliminary accord to buy Dutch rival Qbuzz as the Italian rail group presses on with plans to expand abroad.

