Italy - Factors to watch on July 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Economy

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, as tepid inflation numbers lifted expectations of a cautious stance at this week's European Central Bank meeting.

Companies

Unicredit

The lender has signed a final agreement with U.S. funds Fortress and Pimco on the sale of bad loans worth 17.7 billion euros ($20 billion) in Italy's biggest such deal so far.

Edison, Frendy Energy

The group signed on Monday a binding agreement to buy from Cryn Finance a majority stake in Frendy Energy.

Telecom Italia

San Marino is set to become the first European country to have a super-fast fifth-generation (5G) mobile network under a deal struck by the tiny republic and the phone group.

Banca Carige

Ratings agency Moody's upgraded on Monday the rating on lender's mortgage covered bonds (commercial) and affirmed the rating on the bank's mortgage covered bonds (residential).

Beni Stabili

Board meeting on H1 results.

