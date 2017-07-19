Italy - Factors to watch on July 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Economy

Italy's managed liquidation of two failed regional banks shows that the European Union should allow this type of solution for other lenders, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Companies (*) Mediaset, Rai Way, Eitowers

A judge in Milan has shelved market manipulation allegations against top executives and the board of Mediaset's unit Eitowers over the company's 2015 failed bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way, La Repubblica said on Wednesday. It added the judge considered the possibility of a hostile bid on Rai Way as legitimate.

(*) Italy Banks

The head of bank bailout fund Atlante, Alessandro Penati, is considering taking legal action against some of the fund's investors - banks and other financial institutions, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

(*) Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

The treasury is considering confirming Marco Morelli as CEO and appointing Fabrizio Pagani as chairman, Il Giornale said on Wednesday.

(*) BANCO BPM MI>

Banco BPM is planning to sell another 2 billion euros of non performing loans, MF said on Wednesday.

(*) Eni

The company does not intend to sell its gas and electricity retail business in Italy, CEO Claudio Descalzi was quoted as saying by some newspapers on Wednesday, citing a joint venture or an IPO as possible developments for the unit.

Eni, Enel, Edison

Spanish utility Iberdrola will enter Italy's retail power market by year end and is targeting 5-7 percent of the country's more than 37 million consumers, one of the group's top managers said on Tuesday.

"Italy is our priority, the great ambition, right now," Iberdrola's commercial director Inigo Alonso told Reuters, adding his group would invest "millions of euro" to challenge rivals like Enel, Eni and Edison.

Banca Ifis

The bank said on Tuesday that the cost of the acquisition of Interbanca - bought in July last year - is 109.4 million euros, based on the price adjustment mechanism that was established at the moment of the acquisition.

ASTM and SIAS (*) The boards of the two companies approved their 2017-2021 strategic plan, forecasting average revenue and Ebitda growth per year of 20 percent, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Plan to be presented at 0830 GMT.

Beni Stabili

'Breakfast meeting' with Director General Alexei Dal Pastro on H1 results (0800 GMT).

