Italy - Factors to watch on July 20

Companies

Telecom Italia

Italy's tax police carried out inspections at Telecom Italia's offices on Wednesday following a request by market watchdog Consob to assess how much influence top shareholder Vivendi has on the group's management, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Assicurazioni Generali

The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its business in Colombia to Talanx Group and had also completed the sale of its operations in Guatemala as it works to optimise its geographical presence.

Separtely, Talanx said it had acquired more than 90 percent of Generali Colombia Seguros Generales for a price of around 30 million euros.

Enel

Italy's biggest utility said on Wednesday it had sold 138.6 tWh of power in the first half, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to rising demand in its domestic market and in Latin America.

a2a

A Montenegro court has blocked the sale of a 41.7 percent stake in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore by the Italian regional utility, which earlier this month had decided to exercise a put option over its holding.

Piquadro

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

SIT (from of Industrial Stars of Italy 2 with SIT)

Expected to debut on AIM segment.

