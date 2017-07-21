Italy - Factors to watch on July 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Politics

All packets of pasta and rice sold in Italy will have to include labels of origin showing where the produce was grown, the government ruled on Thursday, in a move it said was aimed at protecting local farmers.

Debt

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

Companies

Italian Banks

Banking bailout fund Atlante has effectively lost a 3.4 billion euro ($3.96 billion)investment it made in two Veneto-based lenders after the two banks were liquidated by the government, Quaestio, the manager of Atlante, said on Thursday.

a2a

The company will assess all options to protect its interests after a Montenegro court blocked the sale of its 41.7 percent stake in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore, the chief executive of A2A told reporters on Thursday.

Enel

Electricity suppliers Enel Distribucion and CGE are facing regulator sanctions and claims for compensation after thousands of homes in Chile suffered days without power following a snowstorm on Saturday.

Salini Impregilo, Ansaldo Sts

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday it has resolved bureaucratic issues that had delayed construction of a $5.66 billion metro line in the capital Lima and a $1.5 billion expansion of the country's main airport. Salini and Ansaldo are part of a consortium building Line 2 of the metro in Lima.

Italgas

Independent board member Barbara Borra has resigned due to other professional commitments, the company said on Thursday.

Bb Biotech

Board meeting on H1 results.

Deals

Ducati, Edizione Holding

The Benetton's investment vehicle Edizione Holding is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds to secure control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati in a deal worth between $1 billion and $1.4 billion, sources told Reuters.

Alitalia

Deadline to submit non-binding offers.

