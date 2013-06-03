Italy - Factors to watch on June 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

Lower labour taxes and measures to help young people find work are needed to help pull Italy out of recession, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s chief economist said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Saturday his government aims to reduce youth unemployment to below 30 percent in the next few years with a mixture of fiscal breaks and different contracts for young employees.

ECONOMIC DATA

Markit publishes May PMI manufacturing (0743 GMT)

Transport Ministry publishes May car sales (1600 GMT)

Data on May state sector borrowing requirement.

COMPANIES

* FINMECCANICA

Italian industry minister Flavio Zanonato is against selling units of defence group Finmeccanica without first checking if they can be kept in Italy, especially technology group Ansaldo STS, the minister told an Italian paper.

EXOR, FIAT

* Exor, the holding company that controls Fiat , has agreed to sell its entire 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS for 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL).

The Italian carmaker has started talks with banks on refinancing an existing 1.95 billion euro ($2.5 billion) loan in a first step towards merging with Chrysler, banking sources said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia will not make a decision on a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa at its next meeting on Wednesday, the Italian group’s chief said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

GPI, the holding company that controls Camfin which in turn controls Pirelli, is being broken up due to a dispute between Pirelli Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalza family, a key investor in the ownership chain, La Repubblica website said on Sunday.

Tronchetti Provera will retain control of Camfin by transferring his 29.5 percent stake to a new company together with two other Camfin shareholders. In total, Tronchetti Provera and his allies are expected to control 50 percent of Camfin and a takeover offer will be launched on the rest of the company, La Repubblica said.

FERRAGAMO

The luxury shoe-maker does not plan buying other brands, Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told La Stampa in an interview on Sunday.

LOTTOMATICA

As of today, company changes its name to Gtech.

IMA

Company holds roadshow.

NOEMALIFE

Capital increase starts; ends on June 21.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Start of ordinary shares reverse stock split.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................