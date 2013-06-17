Italy - Factors to watch on June 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Saturday announced a package of measures to fund public works projects and cut red tape in a bid to pull the euro zone’s third-largest economy out of recession while respecting European budget limits.

Letta said the government would meet again on Wednesday and Friday to introduce further measures to simplify bureaucracy, loosen hiring rules and fight youth unemployment.

The decree law reduces so me of the harshest penalties available to a much-hated tax collection agency, Equitalia, and streamlines the legal process for civil disputes.

ECONOMY

The finance ministers of Italy, Germany, Spain and France agreed on Friday to seek ways to mobilize funds using the European Investment Bank to combat soaring youth unemployment while keeping budget spending under control.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

Italy’s oil service group took an axe to its outlook for the second time this year as rapidly deteriorating relations with Algeria prompted it to predict a net loss for the year.

* After the profit warning, Morgan Stanley slashed Saipem’s share price target to 20 euros from 27.50 euros, Societe Generale cut it to 16 euros from 23 euros.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy’s best-known investment bank Mediobanca will announce on Friday it is ready to gradually exit all of its strategic holdings except life insurer Generali, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s lowered on Friday its long-term counterparty credit rating on the Tuscan lender to ‘B’ from ‘BB’, and affirmed the ‘B’ short-term rating. The agency subsequently withdrew all the rating at lender’s request.

The bank is expected to present restructuring plan to the European Commission in Bruxelles.

* FINMECCANICA

Investigators have launched a second corruption probe into defence firm AgustaWestland in connection with a deal to sell 197 army helicopters, authorities said on Saturday, potentially dealing another blow to a company that India might blacklist.

ENI

Workers at Libya’s Abu Attifel oilfield, a joint venture with Italy’s Eni, have shut down production in protest over salaries, two industry sources said on Saturday, in the latest disruption to the country’s oil industry.

GENERALI

Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo said to have made an offer to acquire Generali’s Swiss private banking arm BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Mutual said to have made non-binding offers for some of the insurance assets Unipol must sell after its merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Group capital increase starts; ends on July 5.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC announced on Friday that Robert G. Liberatore was appointed to its board of directors, effective June 10.

Chrysler Group LLC, The U.S. automaker controlled by Italy’s Fiat, will freeze its U.S. pension plans for some 8,000 white-collar workers hired before 2004 on Dec. 31.

A report by AlixPartners is to predict that the European car market will not recover until at least 2019, the Financial Times reported ahead of the report release later on Monday.

SARAS

The offer launched by Russia’s Rosneft for 7.29 percent in Italian oil refiner Saras was slightly more than three times oversubscribed, data from Italian Bourse showed on Friday.

BANKS

Bondholders and governments will always have to contribute to shoring up a failing euro zone bank even when the bloc’s bailout fund ESM offers direct aid, according to an EU document obtained by Reuters.

ALITALIA

The Italian airline said on Friday that Rome’s financial police were looking into possible tax violations at foreign companies controlled by Air One, a carrier it merged with in 2009.

