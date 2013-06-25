Italy - Factors to watch on June 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi was handed a seven-year jail sentence on Monday for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor, adding to the complications facing Italy’s fragile left-right government.

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement got some rare good news on Monday, when it upset expectations to elect its candidate as mayor in the Sicilian city of Ragusa after weeks of in-fighting and declining support in polls.

Italy’s Equal Opportunties and Sports Minister Josefa Idem resigned on Monday over a tax evasion scandal, adding to the difficulties of Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s two month old coalition government.

ITALY DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday that in the third quarter of this year it will issue new fixed rate bonds (BTPs) maturing in November 2016 and March 2024.

The Treasury sells on Tuesday 2.5-3.5 billion euros new CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases April retail sales data at 0800 GMT.

Assogestioni releases May fund flows data.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset extended losses to close down more than 5 percent on Monday after former prime minister and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi was found guilty in a sex-scandal case.

IMPREGILO

The boards of Italian builders Impregilo and Salini said on Monday they had approved the terms of a merger that will create a group with sales of 7.4 billion euros in 2016.

After the merger the group will increase the market float to at least 25 percent, Impregilo chairman Claudio Costamagna said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore. He said the Impregilo board would remain for 3 years.

FINMECCANICA

Debate begins in Italy’s parliament on whether the government should proceed with an order for F35 fighters.

PARMALAT

The board of Italian dairy group Parmalat said on Monday it asked three independent experts to give an opinion on the price it paid to French company Lactalis for its U.S. cheesemaking unit.

* PIRELLI, CAMFIN

The takeover bid on Camfin by Pirelli head Marco Tronchetti Provera, private equity Clessidra, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit will start on July 15 and end August 5, Il Messaggero said. Camfin owns 26 percent of Pirelli.

