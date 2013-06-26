Italy - Factors to watch on June 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY * Italy risks losses potentially running into billions of euros on derivatives contracts it restructured at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, the Financial Times and La Repubblica said on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi’s conviction on charges relating to underage prostitution has opened an unpredictable chapter for Italy’s fragile coalition government just as signs of uncertainty have returned to euro zone financial markets.

Cabinet expected to meet on labour and prisons.

BILL AUCTION

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 6-month BOTs, short-term bills (186 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA * There are some signs of economic recovery in Italy, with the pace of growth of bad debts at domestic banks slowing down and demand for both residential mortgages and business loans picking up, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday. He also said a possible merger between UniCredit and Mediobanca had never been discussed and was not on the agenda.

IMPREGILO

Shares in Italy’s biggest builder rose 18 percent on Tuesday after moving closer to a merger with peer Salini and the announcement of higher than expected growth targets for the new group.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Lauro Sessantuno, the vehicle bidding for Camfin and including banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit as well as private equity group Clessidra, said on Tuesday it had submitted its bid proposal to market watchdog Consob. At 0.8 euros a share, the bid will cost it up to 229 million euros, it said.

CELL THERAPEUTICS

The biotech group holds its annual general meeting.

