Italy - Factors to watch on June 3

ECONOMY

Markit releases May service PMI data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases April and Q1 unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Greece’s creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

COMPANIES * BANCA CARIGE

The banks advising on the 850 million euro capital increase are mulling a discount of around 30-35 percent, several papers reported, adding that Italy’s market watchdog could give a green light to the prospectus of the lender rights issue on Wednesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender’s chairman plans to step down at the beginning of August, daily la Repubblica reported citing a person in close contact with the chairman.

* MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP

Italian coffee company debuts on STAR segment of Milan stock exchange.

* UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets is ready to evaluate opportunities to grow in Central and Eastern Europe, UniCredit’s head for the region told Il Sole 24 Ore.

* FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence group is in talks with banks to lengthen the duration and reduce the costs of a portion of its debt, daily Il Messaggero said.

* SAIPEM

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions won a contract from Italy’s Saipem to supply umbilicals for Pemex’ Lakach deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Russia’s Gazprom plans to start building a pipeline to Turkey this month to get gas to Europe without going through Ukraine, company sources said, although it has no firm agreement with Ankara and faces opposition from the European Union.

Italian oil contractor Saipem has been asked by Gazprom Gto start work on a pipeline under the Black Sea, the Italian group said earlier this month.

ATLANTIA

Fitch on Tuesday affirmed its A-rating for the toll road operator, with a stable outlook.

