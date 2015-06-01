Italy - Factors to watch on June 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS * Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi suffered a setback in local elections on Sunday, with a weaker-than-expected showing by his centre-left bloc and a marked rise in support for the right-wing Northern League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Local elections continue on Monday until 1300 GMT, with full results expected later in the day.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Trento, ‘2015 Economy Festival’ continues; ends on June 2. Expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri.

COMPANIES * EXOR

Bermuda-based reinsurers PartnerRe Ltd and Axis Capital Holdings Ltd are embarking on a public campaign this week to convince shareholders of the merits of their $13 billion merger, with their top executives leading the charge.

* YOOX

Los Angeles-based fashion house Guess is looking at Italy’s Yoox and Germany’s Zalando as possible partners for its European e-commerce business, CEO Paul Marciano told daily Corriere della Sera.

* AUTOGRILL

Investment banks are pitching spin-off options to the motorway caterer, which is mulling the separate its airport restaurants from the rest of the business, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA, VODAFONE, VIMPELCOM , VIVENDI

Britain’s Vodafone and Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind have signed a letter of intent with shareholders of broadband firm Metroweb to build a fibre-optic network in Italy, the companies said on Friday.

The board of state lender CDP gave the go ahead last week to put forward an offer to take over the whole of Metroweb, La Repubblica said on Saturday. CDP, whose FSI fund is one of the key shareholders in Metroweb, declined to comment.

The chairman of Vivendi Vincent Bollore, who will soon take up 8.3 percent of the voting rights at Telecom, will be in Rome next week to meet members of the government and others including the CEO of Mediobanca in which he is the No. 2 shareholder, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

An email sent by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne to General Motors about a possible merger was not the only such conversation FCA has had with other industry players, Fiat chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Elkann said the Agnelli family “will not be an impediment” to a good merger deal for Fiat and that if there was a good merger opportunity, Agnelli holding Exor would look at possible dilution of its stake “in a rational way”.

ENI

Libya’s western El Feel oilfield is still closed due to a strike by security guards over salary payments, a field engineer said on Saturday. The field is co-run by state oil firm NOC and Eni.

Eni said on Sunday an audit conducted by an independent U.S. law firm into a case involving alleged corruption relating to a big Nigerian oil deal had found no evidence of illegal conduct. * Europe’s six largest oil and gas companies, including Royal Dutch Shell and Italy’s Eni, have united together in seeking help from the United Nations to stop global warming, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The president of the Cassa Risparmio Firenze foundation Umberto Tombari told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday his foundation was not interested in investing in Monte Paschi. He also said it had not started to think about whether it might invest in Italy’s cooperative banking sector.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Milan regional tax commission has upheld claims by Italy’s inland revenue worth 170.5 million euros - 56.8 million euros worth of tax surcharge and a penalty of 113.7 million euros. The lender said it would appeal to Italy’s supreme court.

* AZIMUT HOLDING

The asset manager wants to grow in Latin America and is looking at Chile, Peru and Colombia, its CEO told La Stampa on Monday. He also said the group could take a stake in an Italian cooperative bank amid an expected wave of merger sin the sector.

* SAFILO

The eyewear company aims to grow by 9-10 percent year-on-year to 2020, with a focus on its own brands, Safilo’s CEO told daily la Repubblica.

SAIPEM

The oil contractor will start work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project it was recently awarded in the next few days, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

MONDADORI

The publisher has received an offer from radio Rtl 102.5, controlled by Lorenzo Surace, to buy its Radio 101 asset for some 35-40 million euros with a decision due on June 30, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

HERA

Moody’s said on Friday it had moved its outlook on the multiutility to stable from negative to reflect its diversified asset base. It confirmed its Baa1 rating.

INTERBANCA, GE CAPITAL

Private equity groups like Apollo, Cerberus, Lonestar, KKR, Oaktree and Blackstone should take part in the race to buy Interbanca from GE Capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

CARLO TASSARA, PZU, ALLIOR BANK

Polish top insurer PZU said on Saturday it had agreed to buy 25 percent of mid-tier lender Allior Bank from Ca

rlo Tassara for 1.63 billion zlotys, or PLN 89.25/share.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Reverse stock split in the ratio of one new ordinary share every ten ordinary shares owned.

MICROSPORE

Delisted.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

Effective today after merger of Aeroporto di Firenze and SAT.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................