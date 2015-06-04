Italy - Factors to watch on June 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

A small Italian centrist movement said on Wednesday it was quitting the ruling majority, dealing a further setback to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after a weaker-than-expected showing by his Democratic Party in weekend local elections.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group could raise up to 936 million euros from the listing of a minority stake in its broadcasting tower unit INWIT, the company said on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Bank Austria has bought out a 45 percent stake in UniCredit Tiriac Bank from Tiriac Holdings Ltd, boosting its stake in the Romanian lender to 95.6 percent, it said on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Wednesday option rights in its planned capital increase of up to 850 million euros are to be exercised from June 8 to June 25.

The bank’s board meets on Thursday to set the terms of the cash call, which awaits a green light from market watchdog Consob.

* Carige is set to price the new shares in the capital increase at a discount of between 35 and 36 percent to the price of the stock when excluding subscription rights, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.

ENI

Senior officials from Britain, Italy and the European Union met the foreign minister of Libya’s internationally recognised government on Wednesday to discuss the urgency of reaching agreement on a national unity government and efforts to deal with migration and terrorism. Eni is the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya.

SAIPEM

A cash call to raise between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros is an option investment banks are pitching to the oil services group and its parent company Eni as part of a plan to help Saipem refinance its 4.6 billion euro net debt, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Both companies declined to comment on a possible capital increase, the paper said.

* FIAT CHRYSLER

The head of Tesla Motors Elon Musk said there could in the future be some kind of cooperation with Fiat Chrysler and that the two companies “could do things together”, Il Giornale said, citing Musk comments in a TV interview with CNBC.

* PIRELLI

A group of investors including hedge funds and Italian business family Malacalza which together own almost 20 percent of the tyre maker are maneuvering for an increase in the 15 euro per share bid launched by ChemChina, La Repubblica said.

UNIPOLSAI

Moody’s confirmed on Wednesday Unipol Banca’s Ba2 deposit rating, with stable outlook.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager said on Weddnesday it had 435 million euros of total net inflows in May.

BREMBO

The brake maker said on Wednesday it had agreed the sale of 65 percent of Sabelt to minority investors for an undisclosed sum.

