Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

* ECONOMY

The Italian government has invited professional investors to join in the creation of a joint-stock company that will support the capitalization and restructuring of Italian companies, according to inserts in the Financial Times and Il Sole 24 Ore.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The government decree on a 7 billion euro package to help the rollout of a broadband network in Italy envisages 1.4 billion euros worth of vouchers for end-users who opt for broadband, several papers said citing a draft of the decree. One of the clauses gives “non-vertically integrated players with only wholesale offer” preference in tender offers, a clause which Il Sole 24 Ore said fits the profile of Metroweb.

INWIT, the tower unit of the Italian phone company, said on Thursday that the market watchdog had given its green light to the prospectus of its initial public offering. Telecom Italia could sell up to 40 percent in the IPO, INWIT said.

BANCA CARIGE

The Genoa-based lender said on Thursday it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros each, or at a 35.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday’s closing price.

SAIPEM

Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it had banned short selling on Saipem’s shares in the trading session of June 5.

* PIRELLI

The bid of ChemChina to take over the tyre maker is conditional on the price of 15 euros not being changed, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Recent reports have said some investors could be maneuvering for a hike in the bid.

* TREVI

The company said on Friday it had won a contract in Egypt worth about 75 million euros.

A2A

Conference on grids with Chairman Giovanni Valotti, AEEGSI Authority President Guido Bortoni; A2A CEO Valerio Camerano delivers closing address (0730 GMT).

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah attends competition on the best food projects for social purposes (0730 GMT).

ALITALIA

Presents new brand, new image, new services with Deputy Chairman James Hogan, CEO Silvano Cassano (1000 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Unit Autostrade per l‘Italia expected to end offer of a retail bond.

CREDITO FONDIARIO

The bank specialising in soured loans’ management said on Thursday an undisclosed U.S. investor had underwritten a 100-million-euro portion of a planned cash call. The same investor pledged to underwrite a further 300-million-euro portion of its rights issue. The bank said it aimed at playing a role in restructuring domestic small and medium banks.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted bank said that Emanuele Giustini and Andrea Piazzetta, its two deputy managing directors, had resigned. CEO Samuele Sorato left the bank last month.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Bond swap ends.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................