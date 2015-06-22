RPT-Italy - Factors to watch on June 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EUROPE

The European Union welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a “good basis for progress” at talks on Monday where creditors want 11th-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

POLITICS

Franco Bassanini, president of Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to step down as the government seeks to boost the company’s role in supporting growth, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas attend a book presentation (1400 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

COMPANIES

ENI

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG), which is owned by Nigeria’s state-oil company NNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, French oil company Total and Italy’s Eni is sponsoring the construction of the first major ship yard in Africa’s biggest economy at the cost of $1.5 billion, in its attempt to turn the country into a hub for maritime operations on the continent.

BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, UBI BANCA, POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE

Private equity funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have agreed to buy ICBPI in a deal valuing the Italian banking services firm at $2.4 billion and giving the funds more exposure to the electronic payment market.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi is expected to announce next week it is raising its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent and will likely get two board seats, according to a source close to the situation.

France’s Vivendi would need to sell its 7.4 percent stake in Telefonica Brazil’s Vivo before it can raise its stake in Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing instructions from Brazilian antitrust authorities.

The government’s broadband plan is ready and will be presented to the ministers’ council on Tuesday, several papers reported on Saturday. Out of the 5 billion euros of funds foreseen until 2020 for the rollout of the plan, only 830 million appear certain, the papers added.

La Repubblica said on Saturday state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could buy the 4.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia that Generali will sell in July.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

A project by Italy’s top two banks to pool some of their restructured loans with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR agreed last year will finally see the light of day this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The project will start with loans owed by six to seven companies, the papers added.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Launches buyback of three subordinated bonds maturing in 2018; offer ends on July 10.

HI REAL * Shares are temporarily suspended from trading pending a statement, the Italian bourse said on Monday.

IPO

The IPO of real estate company Domus Italia, ends on July 2.

INWIT-INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE * Debuts on main bourse segment MTA. According to Corriere Economia, U.S. funds bought 39 percent of the IPO, followed by UK investors with 35 percent and Italian players with 12 percent.

Trade ex-dividend: A2A 0.0363 euro per share; Acea 0.45 euro per share; ENEL 0.14 euro per share; EXOR 0.35 euro per share; HERA 0.09 euro per share; IREN 0.0523 euro per share; ITALMOBILIARE 0.25 euro per ordinary share and 0.39 euro per saving share; MC-LINK 0.06 euro per share; TELECOM ITALIA 0.0275 euro per saving share; TERNA 0.13 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.07 euro per share on Nov. 24, 2014); UNIPOL 0.17 euro per ordinary share and 0.19 euro per preference share; UNIPOLSAI 0.175 euro per ordinary share, 6.5 euro per saving share category A and 0.20438 euro per saving share category B.

