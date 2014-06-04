Italy - Factors to watch on June 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector deficit of 6.4 billion euros in May compared with a deficit of 8.5 billion euros in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Italy should receive around 10 billion euros in funding from the European Investment Bank in 2014, the EIB’s president Werner Hoyer told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Markit/ADACI releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 3.83 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 131,602 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Tuesday.

New car registrations across Europe were generally lacklustre in May after a rebound in the first few months of the year, although sales in Germany and Spain were higher due to incentives and subsidies.

Automakers on Tuesday reported higher-than-anticipated U.S. new car sales of 1.6 million in May, with burgeoning consumer demand underpinning a broader recovery in the U.S. economy.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Truck and bus maker Iveco, a unit of CNH Industrial, is betting on a complete revamp of its Daily small truck to grab market share in Europe, tap recovering demand and rival Mercedes, the head of the brand said on Tuesday.

ENEL

The utility has assets in various countries that could be sold as part of its disposal plan, including Slovakia where it has a 66 percent stake in generating company Slovenske Elektrarne, Enel CEO Francesco starace said in an interview in La Repubblica. Starace also said the group wants to complete its liquefied natural gas terminal in Sicily.

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group is not looking to sell its Brazilian unit, the Sole 24 Ore said, citing group CEO Marco Patuano. “It is a core asset for us,” Patuano said.

Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison’s 3 getting the go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people familiar with the situation.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster is studying a counter bid to raise its stake in Spanish pay TV Digital plus to 50 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It wants to manage the unit with Telefonica which has raised its stake to 78 percent, it said. * An extraordinary board meeting has been called for Thursday to discuss an aggressive offer for soccer rights for the 2015-2017 seasons, Il Messaggero said.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Beauport Financial, Fonspa, Blackstone, Fortress and Pimco are among the groups vying for exclusive talks to buy bad bank vehicle Release, 80 percent owned by Banco Popolare, MF said.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The Italian mid-sized lender expects consolidation in the Italian banking sector after a health check of European lenders this year and could consider joining in, its CEO Miro Fiordi said on Tuesday.

BANCA ETRURIA

The bank’s management has been called to the Bank of Italy on Thursday to discuss the situation after the friendly takeover bid launched by Popolare Vicenza, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said on Tuesday no savings shareholder of category A or B has exercised a withdrawal right paving the way for the mandatory conversion into ordinary shares as agreed at the shareholders meeting in May.

* CIR

A board meeting of the holding company’s troubled energy unit Sorgenia is scheduled for Wednesday, a source said on Wednesday.

AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE

The bid of Corporacion America Italia on the Florence airport has provisionally closed with 15.358 percent of the airport’s capital subscribing, it said on Tuesday. Corporacion America thus holds 48.759 percent of the capital. This becomes 61.07 percent when the Sogim stake is added.

ALITALIA

The Italian airline denied on Tuesday reports it intended to close or reduce its business at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................