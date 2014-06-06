Italy - Factors to watch on June 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he was “saddened” by the latest corruption scandal which has seen the mayor of Venice and a crop of politicians including a former government minister arrested or placed under investigation.

ECONOMY

Standard & Poor’s updates its rating on Italy on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 11.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Tuscan lender priced its upcoming rights issue at a big discount as it sought to lure investors for a vital cash call meant to avert nationalisation.

In a statement late on Thursday, the bank said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1 euro each, or a 35.5 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price calculated on Thursday’s closing stock price.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The mid-sized lender priced its 350-million euro cash call, due to start on Monday, at a 29.3 percent discount to the TERP, it said late on Thursday.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The airline’s board is expected to give an initial green light to a tie-up with Etihad Airways at a board meeting on Friday.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which is exposed to 90 million euros of Alitalia’s debt, is against the conditions posed by Etihad, Il Messaggero said.

UNICREDIT

Fineco, the online bank unit of UniCredit that is preparing to list on the Milan stock market, could be worth up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion), according to reports from two investment banks involved in the operation.

* BANCA CARIGE

The bank is expected to price its planned capital increase at a discount of between 30-40 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The bank is planning to launch the 800 million euro share issue on June 16, the paper added.

Some papers say that the Carige Foundation has called a board meeting for Friday to sell another 10 percent in the back to get to below 20 percent before the launch of the capital increase.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Chrysler Group LLC said on Thursday it was recalling about 10,700 sport utility vehicles to fix a defect that leads to unintended acceleration in cruise-control mode.

Wage hike talks between unions and the company will continue on Tuesday next week after no agreement was reached at the last meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker priced its 500-million euro capital increase, saying it will offer shareholders three new shares for every seven shares held at 4.825 euros per share, a 32.67 percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price. The capital increase will start on June 9.

CIR

Board meeting on 2013 full-year results readjourns. * Macquarie is looking at the wind power assets of CIRàs troubled energy unit Sorgenia, MF said without citing sources. It said the value of the assets is at least 250 million euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Discretionary conversion of saving shares category A and saving shares category B into ordinary shares ends.

* IPOs

Italy’s Information Solutions group Cerved has set a price range for its planned IPO of 5.0-6.5 euros per share, according to the prospectus. The capitalisation of the company, if a capital increase is fully subscribed, would be 0.975-1.267 billion euros, it said.

