Italy - Factors to watch on June 25

ECONOMY

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which is undergoing a management shake-up masterminded by Italy’s Prime Minister, holds a board meeting that may take decisions about its top executives.

Bank of Italy Governator Ignazio Visco attends round-table discussion on “Stagnation vs Growth in EU?” (0730 GMT).

Vincenzo La Via, Director General of Treasury Department at Economy Ministry speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on derivatives (1215 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sales 0.5-1.0 billion euros following two BTPei bonds: 14th tranche due Sept. 15, 2024 and 16th tranche due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 30.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is a long way from making on offer to the shareholders of U.S. rival General Motors over a possible tie-up, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

FCA US said on Wednesday it was voluntarily recalling an estimated 99,436 SUVs in the United States.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi said on Wednesday it raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects. * Bank Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali do not plan to sell their stakes in Telecom Italia to Vivendi, La Stampa said, citing rumours. * France’s Vivendi VIV.PA does not rule out increasing its stake in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI after becoming the group’s biggest investor with 14.9 percent, CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview on Thursday.

ANSALDO STS

Investment fund Amber Capital UK owns a 2.38 percent in the Italian company according to a regulatory filing published on June 24.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had placed four RMBS transactions, originated and serviced by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, on Rating Watch Negative.

ATLANTIA

Holding company Edizione controls the Italian motorway group with a stake of 30.25 percent, while investment bank Mediobanca , U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC own stakes of 2.7 percent, 4.6 percent and 8.1 percent respectively in the group after holding company Sintonia has been dismantled, according to regulatory filings.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s has upgraded the company’s long-term corporate rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’, the outlook on the ratings is stable.

AEDES

Capital increase ends.

BANCA CARIGE

Capital increase ends. * Carige may halt the sale of private bank Banca Cesare Ponti, Corriere della Sera said.

