Italy - Factors to watch on June 2

ECONOMY`

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) in May, narrowing compared with a deficit of 4.4 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Trento, '2016 Economy Festival' starts; ends on June 5. Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri attends.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The bank said the offer would run from June 6-22.

The bank's board meets on Thursday to set the price of the share issue.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets has chosen head hunter Egon Zehnder to help it select a new chief executive, it said in a brief statement on Wednesday without giving further details.

(*) Selecting a new CEO will take at least five or six weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting sources close to the bank. Corriere della Sera said it would take at least three weeks, quoting sources close to the matter.

(*) U.S. and UK funds invested in UniCredit are also pushing for a governance overhaul that would take in remuneration of top executives and board members, the Financial Times reported, citing bankers.

(*) ENI

The stake in the Mozambique gas field Eni aims to sell is of 20-25 percent and the hope is to close the sale by the end of the year, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told Class-CNBC in an interview according to MF.

Eni should be able to close the sale of its chemical unit Versalis within a couple of months, Descalzi told Il Sole 24 Ore.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Italian car sales rose 27.3 percent in May; FCA's share of the domestic car market was 29.8 percent in the same month after a 33.3 percent increase in sales.

