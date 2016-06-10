Italy - Factors to watch on June 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy is looking at ways to allow people to retire earlier but any measures adopted will not lead to a softening of public finance targets, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Rating agency Moody’s reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

(*) POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera that if government reforms went ahead there would be room to cut taxes, but added he did not want to make suggestions about that until after the October referendum. He said constitutional reform was a chance to simply the way the country worked, adding local elections should not be used to analyse national politics.

DEBT

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said he does not expect Italian bond yields to rise in case of Brexit.

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday he saw no immediate need for Italy’s bank bailout fund to be used to recapitalise any more lenders after Veneto Banca completes its 1 billion euro initial public offering launched this week.

Padoan said the government was looking at ways to use a public company called Societa per la Gestione di Attivita (SGA) to invest in financial instruments issued by Atlante, to give the fund more firepower and tackle the bad loans problem.

Bank bail-out fund Atlante is mulling the creation of a bad bank vehicle to manage the bad loans of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and, if it ends up controlling the bank, Veneto Banca, La Stampa said.

UNICREDIT

The choice of a new chief executive to replace the outgoing Federico Ghizzoni will not happen before the end of July, the bank’s chairman said on Friday in a newspaper interview.

The lender is taking time to choose the right successor to outgoing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as investor unease at the slow pace of progress grows.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday he hoped that UniCredit would name a new chief executive quickly. He expected a new CEO would be named within “a few weeks” and fully installed by the end of the summer.

MEDIASET

Four-time Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will undergo heart surgery by the middle of next week to replace a defective aortic valve and should make a swift recovery, his doctor said on Thursday.

LUXOTTICA

The maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses has sued BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, accusing the fashion house of knowingly infringing its famous Wayfarer trademark.

ENEL

Enel’s board acknowledged the start of exclusive talks with owners of Metroweb for a merger of the fibre optic group with the utility’s broadband infrastructure unit Enel Open Fiber, it said in a statement, adding that exclusive talks period would end on July 3.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

Quaestio, the asset manager running Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Thursday it would urge the new board of Banca Popolare di Vicenza to take legal action against those responsible for bringing the lender to the brink of collapse.

(*) EI TOWERS

The company is preparing a 150 million euro bid for Spain’s Axion, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The bid will be presented by mid-June, it said.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The bank fopundation shareholders of state lender CDP have given the go ahead to the transfer of a 35 percent stake in Poste Italiane to CDP, il Messaggero said, adding the stake was worth 457 million euros.

AUTOGRILL

The company said on Thursday it had transferred its foodservice business at French railway stations to Elior for 27.5 million euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher’s board has given thumbs down to the takeover bid of Cairo Communications, saying it was not friendly and was priced at a discount, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Expected to release decision of board meeting on the takeover bid launched on the company by Cairo Communication .

Italian holding company Exor said on Thursday it had concluded the sale of its stake in RCS MediaGroup, equal to around 25.5 million shares, for a total amount of 17.3 million euros.

(*) A2A

Both candidates standing for election to become Milan’s new mayor said they did not rule out selling all or part of the city’s stake in regional utility A2A, MF said, citing a TV debate of the two. A2A is controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................