Italy - Factors to watch on June 16

COMPANIES

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

European car sales jumped the most this year in May, industry data showed on Thursday, helped by an extra selling day in a number of markets, with volume and premium brands alike posting double-digit percentage growth.

Fiat Chrysler's European sales rose 25.3 percent in May, outperforming the market, boosted by strong gains from its Lancia, Jeep and Fiat brands.

(*) UNICREDIT

Head hunter Egon Zehnder has started interviewing candidates from a list of 5-10 names to find a successor to CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper quoted sources outside the bank as saying a possibility was to have a top manager in charge of Italy working alongside the CEO because finding an executive that meets all the requirements set by the board may prove hard.

Some Italian shareholders see former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera as a possible candidate, la Repubblica reported. Unlike other managers, Passera is not currently tied to another employer although he has said he wants to remain in politics, the paper said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi di Siena has invited bids from investors for a majority stake in a unit that will manage a gross 28 billion euros ($31 billion) in bad loans held by Italy's third-biggest bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

An influential group of retired employee shareholders is set to demand an improvement of welfare benefits as a condition to approve the bank's planned tie-up with Banco Popolare, but they may also question the merger's exchange ratio that assigns 45 percent of the new group to BPM and 55 percent to Banco Popolare, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

IPO-VENE.MI

Quaestio Capital Management, manager of Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said its pledge to take on unsold shares in Veneto Banca's 1 billion euro ($1 billion) initial share offering would stand even if Britain voted to leave the European Union next week.

PARMALAT

Parmalat controlling shareholder Sofil has increased its stake in the food group to 87 percent buying shares on the market, the group said in a statement.

TELECOM ITALIA

Denise Kingsmill has resigned from the phone group's nomination and remuneration committee.

Savings shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

TBS GROUP

TBS Group said on Wednesday unit won 11.7 million euro contract.

