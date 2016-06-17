Italy - Factors to watch on June 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Venice, The Council for the United States and Italy starts workshop with FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, ECB Supervisory Board member Ignazio Angeloni, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen; ends on June 18.

DEBT

Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 4.50 percent BTP bonds due May 1, 2023 in bond swap of following five bonds: CTZ bonds due Feb. 27, 2017; CCTEU bonds due June 15, 2017; 5.25 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2017; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2018; 3.50 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2018. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit CRDI.MI, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, aims to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni by end-June as pressure mounts to appoint a new boss quickly, three sources close to the matter said.

TESMEC, MAIRE TECNIMONT, SALINI IMPREGILO , PRYSMIAN

Italian companies signed deals with Russian firms on Thursday at a forum in St Petersburg where Italian organisers expect agreements worth billions of euros.

FINCANTIERI, LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Fincantieri has signed a deal worth almost 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) to build seven ships for Qatar, the Italian state-controlled shipbuilder said on Thursday. (*) ENI

Kazakhstan wants the Kashagan oilfield, shut down since October 2013, to restart production in October, MF said. For Eni, the restart date remains the end of the year, MF said.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE

As of Thursday’s the lender’s 1 billion euro share issue is already 35-percent subscribed, Il Messaggero said.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

An association of Veneto Banca shareholders holding a combined 7 percent stake said on Thursday it will not buy a significant amount of the bank’s 1 billion euro initial public offering. (*) Market regulator Consob has approved a supplement to the lender’s cash call and listing prospectus, the bank said in a statement late on Thursday.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

A Salini Impregilo-led consortium was awarded a $955 million contract in Kuwait, the builder said on Friday, adding that its share of the contract is 55 percent.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group anticipated the release of its first-half results to July 26 from Aug. 4.

The phone group may report a rise in first-half EBITDA, Il Messaggero said, without naming a source.

LUXOTTICA

Delfin, the vehicle owned by Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, holds around 62 percent of the group after buying shares on Thursday, the company said in a filing.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Expected to release statement after board meeting on takeover bid by International Media Holding. (*) The board of Cairo Communication is expected to meet on Friday to approve an improved takeover offer for RCS, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing rumours. Friday is the last day Cairo can sweeten its takeover bid. (*) La Repubblica said Cairo could raise its offer to value RCS shares at 0.6 euros each. (*) Il Messaggero said Cairo could raise the ratio of its offer to 0.18-0.20 Cairo share for each RCS share from 0.12 previously, thus valuing the publisher’s shares at more than 0.80 euros each.

