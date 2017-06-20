The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
VENETO BANKS
The government plans to hive off the lender's impaired loans
into a bad bank that would be capitalised using public money and
then auction off the two lenders' healthy assets, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported. Intesa is still in pole position as a buyer but also
cooperative banking group ICCREA is involved in discussions, the
paper said. An info memo prepared by adviser Rothschild has been
sent also to UniCredit and foreign banks operating in Italy.
The state could put more than 3 billion euros into the bad
bank and asset sales worth up to 500 million euros could be used
to reduce the size of the public contribution, la Repubblica
siad. The two bank's equity and 1.2 billion euros from the
conversion of junior bonds would also be used to capitalise the
bad bank. Intesa will meet on Wednesday to discuss a possible
offer.
Several newspapers said a solution would be reached by the
weekend.
According to MF the bad bank could be capitalised drawing
money from the resolution fund and lenders would be forced to
contribute two yearly installments to beef it up.
MEDIASET
The Italian broadcaster said on Monday it had acquired an
11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from
Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
Spain's Telefonica will get part of any damages Italian
broadcaster Mediaset may receive from Vivendi in an ongoing
legal spat in exchange for its stake in pay TV unit Mediaset
Premium, a source said.
(*) Vivendi on Monday submitted to Italy's communications
authority a proposal to cap its voting rights in Mediaset at 10
percent in a bid to address the issue of its dominant position
in the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
Italy's Industry Ministry said it would summon Telecom
Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans. It told
Telecom Italia it needs to respect legal commitments and rules
set by European Commission for broadband investments in
non-economic viable areas.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, POPOLARE EMILIA
ROMAGNA
Banking industry bailout fund Atlante is determined to buy
the Tuscan bank's bad loan portfolio, which would require it to
invest alone 1.6 billion euros after Fortress and Elliott pulled
out of the deal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Atlante has already
decided not to go ahead with a 450 million euro investment
earmarked for the bad loans of the Veneto banks, but it risks
having to drop also commitments to buy the bad loans of the four
good banks which are being taken over by BPER and Credit
Agricole Italia, the paper said.
ENI
A consortium comprising Eni and Citla Energy made the
winning bid for the 14th shallow water oil and gas block put up
for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
Libya's oil output has risen by more than 50,000 barrels per
day to 885,000 bpd after the state oil firm agreed to restart
production which had been stopped by a dispute with Germany's
Wintershall, a Libyan oil source said.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Annual general meeting.
