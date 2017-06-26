The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
(*) Italy's centre-right parties were the big winners in mayoral
elections on Sunday, partial results showed, in a vote likely to
put pressure on the centre-left government ahead of national
elections due in less than a year.
Rome, "Women's Forum 2017" starts (1200 GMT); ends on June
27. Expected attendees include European Union's foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini, European Parliament President Antonio
Tajani, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska,
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, Italian Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.
Rome, Enel presents installation plan of the new
electric meter "Open Meter" with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni,
Enel CEO Francesco Starace (0800 GMT).
Milan, INPS President Tito Boeri attends conference on "The
Human Technopole Case" (0800 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
Rome, agreement between European Investment Bank (EIB) and
state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to finance
reconstruction in the areas of Central Italy, with EIB Deputy
Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan,
CDP CEO Fabio Gallia (0930 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.75 billion
euros ($7.6 billion) in six-month bills at auction on
Wednesday.
COMPANIES
VENETO BANCA, POPOLARE DI VICENZA,
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy began winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks on
Sunday in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to
Intesa Sanpaolo and could cost the state up to 17
billion euros ($19 billion).
(*) Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday its planned acquisition of
the good assets of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
could lead to the closure of around 600 branches and the
departure, on a voluntary basis, of around 3,900
staff.
A group of four international investment funds offered to
inject 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) of fresh capital into
two ailing Italian banks in Veneto at the end of May, sources
told Reuters, but their plan was not pursued by
Rome.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is due to hold a board meeting on Friday to approve
a restructuring plan that is a key part of its bailout by the
state, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
(*) BANCO BPM
The lender has already shed 2.5 billion euros of
non-performing loans out of the total sale of 8 billion euros
agreed with the ECB, the bank's CEO Giuseppe Castagna told
Corriere della Sera's L'Economia insert in an interview. The
bank could sell additional 5-6 billion euros in NPLs on top of
the 8 billion agreed with the ECB, he added.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, OPEN FIBER, ENEL
Enel's broadband unit Open Fiber has clinched a deal with
Roman utility ACEA to lay fiber optic cables in the capital, La
Repubblica's Affari&Finanza insert said on Monday, citing source
close to the company. The official announcement should arrive
after the summer, the paper added.
FINCANTIERI
A committee that must authorise the use of public funds to
boost exports has approved the financing of a deal worth almost
4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) signed by the state-owned ship
builder to build seven ships for Qatar, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday. This will pave the way for a pool of banks to grant a
loan to fund the order, it said.
UBI BANCA
The lender said, as of Friday, it had not been notified of
any request from prosecutors for bank to be sent to
trial.
DIASORIN
'Investor Day' (1030 GMT).
IPOs
PIRELLI
The company is close to completing a 4.2 billion euros
financing deal with banks that will reduce the cost of debt and
extend reimbursement deadlines in view of its planned re-listing
on the market in the fourth quarter of the year, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday.
ESSELUNGA
A board meeting of the supermarket chain should be held this
week to approve the takeover by Esselunga of its property
company Villata, Il Sole 24 Ore said. This will cost 1.3-1.5
billion euros which will be provided by a loan financed by a
syndicate comprising Citigroup and other banks, it said. The
ultimate goal is to list the retailer by 2020, with Mediobanca
possibly involved as an adviser for the IPO.
Without an IPO in the next 3-4 years, Giuliana Albera and
Marina Caprotti - who have a combined 70 percent stake in
Esselunga - would have to buy out Giuseppe and Violetta
Caprotti, Il Sole said, adding that a possible scenario could
also see an investor buying Giuseppe and Violetta's minority
stake in the group.
Trade ex-dividend: STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.06 euro
US dollar per ordinary share as quarterly dividend; ZEPHYRO
of 0.30 euro per ordinary share.
