ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June consumer and business confidence data
(0800 GMT).
Assogestioni releases May fund flows data.
Rome, 2016/2017 year-end ceremony at tax police school with
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due May 30,
2019; 0.5-1.0 billion euros following two BTPei bonds: 0.10
percent due May 15, 2022 and 3.10 percent due Sept. 15, 2026.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on June 29.
COMPANIES
ITALY BANKS
Italy does not expect any more banks to need state aid after
reaching a deal to wind down two ailing regional lenders,
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Moody's Investors Service said Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition
of good assets of failing banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare
di Vicenza is credit positive because they will increase the
bank's current client base and unlock economies of scale.
TERNA
Terna said it had completed the acquisition from Gruppo
Planova of two licenses for the creation and operation of around
500 km of electricity infrastructure in Brazil. The deal,
announced in February, is worth around $180 million.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter
closed up almost 9 percent on Monday as traders cited reported
interest from China e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. But a source
familiar with the matter later denied the report.
BIM
The head of Italy's BIM said on Monday he was confident the
private banking group would be sold on the market quickly
following the decision to liquidate its main shareholder Veneto
Banca.
UBI BANCA
The bank ends its capital increase.
