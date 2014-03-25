Italy - Factors to watch on March 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The International Monetary Fund is likely to confirm that Italy’s economy will grow around 0.6 percent this year and 1.1 percent in 2015 when it issues new forecasts next month, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Assogestioni releases February fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 28.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA, GOOGLE

Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica said on Monday it had sealed a strategic partnership with Google Inc over its Glass eyewear that could pave the way for a new market in smart glasses.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Monday Standard and Poor’s had confirmed its long-term BBB rating. UniCredit said the rating agency saw the impact of the bank’s full-year 14-billion euro loss on the capital position as manageable and said that the increased provisioning had strengthened the balance sheet.

ENI

Libya has shut the El Feel oilfield because the pipeline to Mellitah port has been closed, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday. * The European Union faces a potential threat to its energy supply with countries such as Austria, Polonia and Bulgaria heavily dependent on Russian gas, the CEO of the Italian oil and gas group was quoted as saying in daily Corriere della Sera.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

U.S. mutual fund company Vanguard has bought part of a 12 percent stake in the Tuscan lender sold last week by Monte dei Paschi top shareholder, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FINMECCANICA

Italian police arrested two former executives at state-controlled industrial group Finmeccanica SpA on Monday in an investigation relating to a waste tracking system project.

* ANSALDO STS, SALINI IMPREGILO

The two Italian companies are in pole position in the race to build the underground of Lima, daily MF reported, adding the contract is worth $5 billion.

TERNA

The Italian power grid operator presents its new business plan on Tuesday along with 2013 results.

FIAT

Ferrari said on Monday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has been reappointed as chairman and Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of the luxury Italian sports car maker.

GENERALI

Generali CEO Mario Greco was rewarded with around 3.5 million euros before taxes in his first full year at the helm of Italy’s biggest insurer by market capitalisation, the company’s remuneration report showed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank said on Monday it would transfer part of its leasing business to Alba Leasing as payment for a capital increase that gives it 8.05 percent of the leasing company.

Italy’s Equita has advised Alba Leasing in the deal that will transfer a business worth 435 million euros in leasing contracts.

RISANAMENTO

The group said it had delayed convening its board for 2013 results given that completion of a deal to sell French assets to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group would have a significant impact on its results. It said Chelsfield had said it was ready to extend completion of the deal but not beyond April 4.

SAVE

Venice and Verona airport operators Save and Catullo signed a deal to integrate the two airports.

ACEA

The utililty, controlled by the city of Rome, said on Monday it had called a shareholders meeting on June 5. In drawing up the agenda of the AGM the board will take account of the request by the Rome mayor to reduce the number of board members, it said

Milan, start of two-day “Star Event” organised by Milan Stock Exchange.

Board meetings on FY results: BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO , BEGHELLI, BIALETTI, CAPE LIVE , EUKEDOS, IMMSI, IMSI.MI>, IMVEST, MEDIASET (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), MONDO TV, SOFTEC, TERNA (0930 GMT) followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

