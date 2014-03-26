Italy - Factors to watch on March 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January retail sales data (0900 GMT) and March consumer confidence data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

The treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ maturing on Dec. 31, 2015. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

The treasury also said on Tuesday that in the second quarter it will issue new fixed rate bonds (BTPs), bonds linked to the Euribor (CCTEUs) and zero coupon bonds (CTZs).

COMPANIES

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Group awarded 50 percent of Egypt project worth an estimated $1.7-$1.95 billion

GENERALI

Standard & Poor’s has removed Generali from its Credit Watch list after ascertaining that Italy’s biggest insurer would not exhaust its regulatory capital even if its home country were to default on its debt.

VENETO BANCA

CEO tells Il Sole 24 Ore the bank is planning a 500 million euro capital hike and will convert a bond worth 350 million euros to boost capital. The CEO also says the bank would like to remain independent.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest TV broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday advertising trends for this year were difficult to predict after beating 2013 profit expectations thanks to higher-than-expected cost cuts.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Vito Gamberale, a candidate for the job of chairman at the telecoms group, tellss Il Sole 24 Ore he does not want to spin off the network of the group and wants to work with Telefonica to relaunch the company.

*INTESASANPAOLO

Il Messaggero says Intesa’s new business plans envisages closing 800 bank branches and laying off around 3,000 staff. The paper says the bank could consider merging Fideuram with its private banking arm.

* CARIGE

The foundation Carige, the bank’s top investor, could consider selling 5-6 percent of the bank through an accelerated bookbuilding, several Italian papers say.

MEDIOLANUM

Board meets on full-year results, followed by presentation (1500 GMT).

MONDO TV

Expected to hold analysts presentation.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Bank says to propose dividend of 0.05 euros a share, posts net profit of 53 million euros of 2013.

