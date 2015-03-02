Italy - Factors to watch on March 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit releases February PMI manufacturing data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases January 2015 and Q4 2014 unemployment data (0900 GMT); 2014 GDP and GDP/Deficit ratio data (1000 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases February car sales (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

POLITICS

Thousands of supporters of Italy’s anti-euro Northern League filled one of the biggest squares in Rome on Saturday, accusing the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi of selling the country out to faceless powers in Brussels.

Italy will begin annual naval exercises this week near the coast of Libya, where a breakdown in order has allowed tens of thousands of migrants to try to reach Europe by boat and increased fears of attacks by Islamist militants.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

France’s Orange and Telecom Italia have been discussing a possible alliance between the former monopolies, Orange’s chief executive told the Journal de Dimanche. A Telecom Italia spokesman denied any talks had taken place.

The Italian government is pushing to speed up the roll-out of ultrafast broadband networks to help its ailing economy, fuelling speculation it could force incumbent Telecom Italia into a costly overhaul of its existing infrastructure. * The Italian phone company could resume talks with the government about buying F2i’s controlling stake in Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb, Il Messaggero said on Monday, adding negotiations on Metroweb were linked to the government’s plan to roll-out the ultrafast broadband network.

BANCA CARIGE

Malacalza Investimenti agreed on Sunday to buy 10.5 percent of Banca Carige from the Carige banking foundation in a 66.2 million euros deal that makes the family controlled holding the biggest investor in the mid-sized Italian lender. * Entrepreneur Vittorio Malacalza does not rule out increasing his stake in Carige to 24 percent, he told daily La Stampa on Monday.

MEDIASET, RAI WAY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan ruled out talking to Mediaset about any renewed bid for Rai Way, the transmission towers unit of state broadcaster Rai, reiterating that the government intended to keep its majority stake.

Padoan said he was unaware of any plan for Rai Way to be integrated into a single company with Mediaset’s EI Towers or Inwit, the wireless tower unit of Telecom Italia.

Il Messaggero said on Saturday Banca IMI, UniCredit and Mediobanca were studying a three-way tie-up involving Rai Way, EI Towers and Inwit to create a national masts company. * The Italian government will use its veto power to prevent Mediaset’s EI Towers from acquiring a majority stake in Rai Way, daily la Repubblica reported on Monday, saying that state broadcaster Rai had envisaged this option in a letter to market watchdog Consob.

FERRAGAMO

The luxury group expects its sales to grow this year after the Chinese New Year contributed to an “excellent” performance in February, Chief Executive Michele Norsa said on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

COO Alberto Altavilla told Corriere della Sera on Sunday he expected the carmaker’s business in EMEA to break even this year on the back of positive results in the last quarter of 2014. He said exports would absorb 40 percent of the area’s production in 2018 when full capacity should be reached.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Mexican billionaire David Manuel Martinez has resigned from the board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after four months in the post but will not sell his 4.5 percent stake in the troubled Italian lender.

BANK FOUNDATIONS

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday the Italian government could discuss measures to reform banking foundations at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

OVS

Clothing retailer OVS debuts on main segment of the Milan Stock Exchange.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

RCS’s board to discuss the sale of its book unit to publisher Mondadori.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder said full-year 2014 EBITDA fell slightly to 297 million euros.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 9).

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 19).

VALSOIA

Board meeting on FY results.

