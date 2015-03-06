Italy - Factors to watch on March 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January producer prices data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 11.

COMPANIES

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italian cooperative banks due to be converted into joint stock companies in a reform aimed at encouraging consolidation in the sector would be allowed to set a temporary 5 percent cap on voting rights, under an amendment agreed on Thursday.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker said on Thursday its operating and net profit would rise this year but stopped short of confirming its financial targets due to problems with its distributing partner in China.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Italian transmission mast company EI Towers said on Thursday it was too early to say whether it might change some of the conditions in its bid for rival Rai Way.

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. investor Sol Trujillo has not given up on his plan to gain control of the Italian telecoms group and has been in touch with leading private equity funds such as KKR, Blackstone or Apax Partners about it, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours. Trujillo has hired U.S. investment bank Moelis & Company and set up a team of 10 people between Italy and London, it said. * Telecom Italia will not be able to access state incentives for high-speed broadband network unless it spins-off its fixed-line network, Corriere della Sera reported citing a new, more detailed document published on government websites.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The reform of larger Italian cooperative banks is set to fuel investor interest and Banca Popolare di Milano, as one of the most attractive targets, could play a leading role in possible mergers, Intesa Sanpaolo head of corporate and investment banking Gaetano Micciche told Il Sole 24 Ore.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy is telling 480 small Italian banks that they can only pay dividends over 2014 results if they expect to be able to comply with Basel III capital requirements also looking ahead, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

RCS, MONDADORI

Board meeting on disposals. * The Italian publisher will continue to discuss the sale of its book unit to Mondadori over a due diligence period that will last one or two months so that a new board to be appointed in April will take the final decision, la Repubblica said. The paper also cited unnamed board members as saying RCS would not meet the terms of its covenants with creditor banks without the sale.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager said on Thursday total net inflows in February were 299 million euros.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker said on Thursday that 2014 adjusted EBITDA fell 2.8 percent to 118.4 million euros, as investment costs more than offset a rise in sales.

ANSALDO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................