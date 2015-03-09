Italy - Factors to watch on March 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 12.

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on March 11.

Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Saturday it would offer its first retail bond to help fund public works projects.

EURO ZONE

Greece could call a referendum or have early elections should its euro zone partners reject its debt and growth plans, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The president of state lender CDP, keen to build out an ultra-broadband network, is looking to get a commitment from operators Vodafone and Wind to invest in fibre-optic group Metroweb and then bring on board Telecom Italia later, la Repubblica said on Saturday, without citing sources. * Telecom Italia could end up working on the ultra-broadband rollout by itself as the push to create a single company to develop the ultra-broadband network appears to be softening, Affari&Finanza said in an unsourced report.

FINMECCANICA

Japan’s Hitachi will pay Finmeccanica 9.5 euros for each share in the Italian firm’s rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

* UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

The company will present a new business plan in 2016, it is working on a merger between its hotel chain AtaHotel and Unohotels and will subsequently look for an industrial partner for the merged entity, Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told Affari&Finanza in an interview. The company is also looking to sell its clinics assets, Cimbri added. He also reiterated that the company would be interested to participate in consolidation in the banking sector.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne earned 31.3 million euros ($34 million) last year, including a bonus for cementing a deal that created the world’s seventh-largest carmaker, a regulatory filing showed.

GENERALI

The insurer could pay a dividend per share higher than market consensus of 0.58 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday in an unsourced report.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Italian published Cairo, who owns 3 percent in RCS Mediagroup, may one day consider launching a takeover on the group that publishes the influential daily Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica wrote on Sunday in an analysis on the future of debt-laden RCS.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway operator Atlantia is still open to selling a minority stake in its airport business AdR, its CEO said on Friday, adding the group was keen to swap it with a stake in another airport.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said in its annual 2014 report it needed to press ahead with “intelligent tie-ups” in order to remain a “a great independent joint stock bank”, and not be eaten up by foreign banks or by the two top domestic lenders.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

First quarter results “will be very positive”, Gianni Zonin, chairman of Popolare Vicenza told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. Conditions for a possible merger with smaller rival Veneto Banca are now more favourable than before, but “it takes two to start a marriage”, Zonin said. * The transformation of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca into joint stock companies could already happen by the end of this year, CorriereEconomia said on Monday.

PARMALAT

Italian food company Parmalat reported on Friday an 8.1 percent drop in 2014 net profit to 203.1 million euros ($220.65 million) as higher taxes and a drop in financial income more than offset a rise in sales.

SAFILO

The company said on Friday it would not distribute a dividend.

GTECH

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1715 GMT).

MOLMED

Capital increase starts; ends on March 27.

C.I.R.

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT).

