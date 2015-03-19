Italy - Factors to watch on March 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will sell another bond to Italian savers before the end of the year, CDP’s Chief Financial Officer told Reuters on Wednesday after final figures showed a strong demand for its first retail issuance.

COMPANIES * ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Thursday its net profit in 2014 fell 84 percent on the year after booking hefty writedowns on assets, especially in Italy and Slovakia.

Enel also said its core earnings this year would be lower in 2014 year as it looks to increase profitability and dividends by focusing on emerging markets and renewable energy.

* PIRELLI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera is planning a reorganisation of the group that involves an Asian partner and would lead to a buyout offer and the delisting of the company, Corriere della Sera said in a report.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank’s foundation shareholder said on Wednesday it had approved a list of seven candidates to the board. The charitable entity said it would publish the list after agreeing on it with co-shareholders Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual. The three investors are tied by a shareholder pact, together they control 9 percent of Monte Paschi.

* BANCA CARIGE

The board of the Genoa-based bank meets on Thursday to approve measures to fill a capital gap of 814 million euros unveiled by industrywide health checks last year.

The bank is widely expected to raise the size of a planned rights issue above the 700 million euros currently slated. Il Sole 24 Ore said the cash call’s size would rise to 800-900 million euros, La Stampa to just over 900 million euros.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

U.S.-based Lone Star is one of four bidders expected to table offers for Italian banking services provider ICBPI, which is owned by several cooperative lenders including Credito Valtellinese. The bids are expected by a March 23 deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA, CICCOLELLA , CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, EI TOWERS, ELICA, ERGYCAPITAL, FIRST CAPITAL, FULLSIX, INTERPUMP GROUP, K.R.ENERGY, MAIRE TECNIMONT , MEDIACONTECH, PININFARINA, SALINI IMPREGILO, SARAS, TELECOM ITALIA, TISCALI, UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI - Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................