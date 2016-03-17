Italy - Factors to watch on March 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on “Italy and the Government of European Economy” in Rome (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

Full-year results presentation (0800 GMT) and news conference (0915 GMT).

The defence company expects to generate more cash this year to help cut debt and fund new investments as it presses ahead with its turnaround plans under a new name - Leonardo.

Italy’s tax police searched the offices of Hitachi, Finmeccanica and Ansaldo STS on Wednesday as part of a probe into the acquisition by the Japanese group of a stake in Ansaldo STS, several sources said on Wednesday.

Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it appealed to a regional administrative court an order made by market watchdog Consob last month forcing Hitachi to raise its bid for Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros per share from an original bid price of 9.50 euros per share.

FIAT CHRYSLER, RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher Chairman Maurizio Costa said on Wednesday he was not aware of any plans to merge newspapers Il Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore.

The exit of Fiat Chrysler from the publisher’s shareholder structure will not destabilise the group’s plans, Costa added.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Banca Popolare di Milano’s union shareholders have contacted Andrea Bonomi, head of private equity fund Investindustrial and a former top investor in the bank to sound out whether he would be available for the post of supervisory board chairman if the planned merger with Banco Popolare falls through, according to several newspapers.

(*) SNAM

The Italian gas transport group said on Thursday it was considering spinning off all or part of its Italgas distribution unit. Snam said its net profit for 2015 was 1.238 billion euros ($1.4 billion), in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.215 billion euros. Conference call on full-year results (1400 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 18).

(*)TELECOM ITALIA

JP Morgan has increased its long position in the company to 10.343 percent, from 9.982 percent previously, Consob said on Wednesday.

The CEO of Orange has said there is no concrete tie-up plan with the Italian group.

Board meeting on FY results and sale of Inwit stake.

ENI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 18).

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on FY results.

AMPLIFON

‘Analyst & Investor Day’ (1000 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Annual general meeting (1430 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 28), followed by conference call.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................