Italy - Factors to watch on March 30

DEBT

Italy offers up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion) over three bonds at auction on Wednesday including a new five-year bond maturing in June 2021.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Unicredit is in talks with the government about seeking support for a 2 billion euro capital raising at Popolare di Vicenza, the Financial Times said. Talks are focused on terms of Unicredit’s underwriting agreement and possible use of a material adverse change clause by the bank. When contacted by Reuters, the bank declined to comment.

ENI

Nigeria is in talks with oil majors Chevron, France’s Total and Italy’s to get help revamping the ailing refineries in Africa’s top crude producer, its oil minister said on Tuesday.

(*) DIASORIN

The Italian diagnostics group said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Focus Diagnostics’ molecular and immunoassay product business from Quest Diagnostics for $300 million.

(*) ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy company said on Wednesday it would invest $1 billion to build three solar plants in Mexico after being awarded the right to supply energy for a period of 15 years and clean certificates for 20 years.

BANKS

Apollo Global Management, the U.S. fund bidding for Carige’s bad loans and a majority stake in the bank, has also submitted an expression of interest for the four banks Italy salvaged from bankruptcy in November, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours. The fund could also be interested in the four banks’ 8 billion euros of bad loans which are being sold separately.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

CEO Roberta Neri was quoted as saying by la Repubblica that the planned bourse listing of the air traffic controller would take place in June as expected with the sale of a stake of up to 49 percent of capital.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Supervisory board meeting on FY results.

MITTEL

News conference to present 2016-2019 strategic plan (0930 GMT).

