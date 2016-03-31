Italy - Factors to watch on March 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and February producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases February asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

A Unicredit spokesman said on Wednesday the bank was assessing if the conditions exist to carry out the initial public offering (IPO) of Banca Popolare di Vicenza in the expected timeframe. The bank denied having contacted the Italian government over the issue.

BANCA CARIGE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT). (*) Top shareholder Malacalza is studying an alternative plan to that proposed by U.S. fund Apollo Global Management, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding he was weighing the option to sell the bank’s bad loans using a state guarantee scheme. Once sold its non-performing loans the bank will quickly find a stronger partner for a tie-up, the paper said. (*) Malacalza will reject the offer coming from Apollo and present an alternative plan to the European Central Bank, la Repubblica reported.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy plans to ask banks to help reimburse thousands of people who lost their savings last year in a state rescue of four small lenders, a government source said on Wednesday. (*) The government and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are studying the set up of a vehicle to host soured loans of Italian weak banks, la Repubblica said, adding the vehicle could have a war chest of around 10 billion euros.

ENI

Nigeria has arrested a person suspected of having bombed an oil pipeline belonging to Italy’s Eni in the southern Delta region, the commander of a state security force said on Wednesday.

ANSALDO STS

Ansaldo STS said on Wednesday Chairman Alistair Dormer, Vice Chairman Karen Boswell and CEO/General Manager Stefano Siragusa had handed in their resignations.

GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI

German insurer Allianz is looking to sell a $5 billion portfolio of life insurance policies in Italy, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

(*) ENEL

The utility company and infrastructure fund F2i have started talks about the development of an ultrafast broadband in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) ATLANTIA

Italy’s Infrastructure ministry has contacted Brussels to discuss the issue of concession extensions for motorway operators, MF said. Italy will probably start by taking on board the French system which envisages shorter extensions of around 7 years, it said.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Last day of negotiations at Milan Stock Exchange.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

