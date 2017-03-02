Italy - Factors to watch on March 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

THURSDAY MARCH 2

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

Milan Stock Exchange starts revision of FTSE MIB Index, ends on March 8; changes will be effective from March 20.

UNICREDIT

Capital Research & Management has strengthened its position as the top shareholder in UniCredit and now owns a stake of more than 8 percent in Italy's biggest bank, La Stampa daily said on its website. (*) BlackRock, Wellington and Marshall Wace have increased their stake in the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO A consortium comprising private equity fund Helmann & Friedman and Singapore sovereign fund GIC are in pole position in the race to buy Allfunds from Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Santander, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) MEDIASET

The group will deepen its losses for 2016, with second-worst result since 2012, some newspaper reported.

LUXOTTICA

The Ray Ban maker on Wednesday gave a cautious outlook for 2017 after reporting a slight drop in operating profit for last year on slower sales growth and rising investments.

Conference call (0800 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales rose 6.17 percent in February, the Italian transport ministry says on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler's share of the Italian car market stood at 29.21 percent in February.

February U.S. auto sales, an indicator of consumer spending, fell slightly even as automakers stepped up discounting to sustain sales, major manufacturers reported on Wednesday.

Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported higher Canadian sales for February, with truck sales a particular strength for Ford and fleet sales boosting Chrysler's numbers.

(*) BANCA GENERALI

The group will enter in the FTSE MIB index replacing Monte dei Paschi, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

(*) IREN

FCT Holding said on Thursday it has completed sale of 1.18 percent of ordinary share capital of the regional utility at a price of 1.55 euros each.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The luxury online retailer said on Wednesday its expects its adjusted core profit margin to keep rising this year, after reporting core profit was up 17 percent in 2016 with respect to the previous year.

PRYSMIAN

Italian cable maker Prysmian is considering potential acquisitions, but could buy back shares if the opportunities do not come to fruition, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

PARMALAT

Parmalat Unit La Vaquita Holding SpA has acquired companies operating in Chile and specialized in cheese sector.

AMPLIFON

Amplifon has signed a final agreement for purchase of Audionova retail business from Sonova Holding AG.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace speaks before Senate Industry Committee (1300 GMT).

CTI BIOPHARMA

Releases Q4 and FY results (after U.S. markets closing), followed by conference call (2130 GMT).

IMVEST

Ends capital increase.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on FY results (results anticipation on Feb. 9).

GEOX

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

