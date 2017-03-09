The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Italy's top administrative court decides whether the TAP strategic gas pipeline bringing central Asian gas to Europe is allowed to proceed laying its network in the southern Italian region of Puglia.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

British and Irish investors bought 39.6 percent of Italy's new 10-year bond linked to the euro zone inflation rate, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 9 billion euros over four bonds at auction on March 13.

COMPANIES

RAI WAY

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

ITALIAN BANKS

A top executive from Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza on Wednesday met Italian treasury ministry officials to assess the chances of agreeing a state bailout of the two troubled banks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source said low take-up of a settlement offer to small shareholders in the banks could put at risk the 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) bailout that Italy is discussing with the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Italy Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said on Wednesday the Treasury was in contact with European Commission to try to extend state guarantee scheme for bad loan sales by 18 months.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is preparing to launch the sale of its bad loans, with private equity funds such as Cerberus, Pimco, Apollo and Fortress seen as being interested, according to MF.

Advisers Mediobanca and Lazard could send out teasers to potential investors shortly, the paper said.

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results released on Feb. 9).

* PARMALAT

French group Lactalis has raised the price of a buyout offer on shares in the Italian dairy company it does not already own to 3 euros per share after some investors complained that the previous offer was too low.

* POSTE ITALIANE

The CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Fabio Gallia, told la Repubblica daily he had no intention of leaving his job early. His mandate expires in 2018. Gallia has been tipped as a possible replacement for Poste's CEO Francesco Caio.

LEONARDO

CEO Mauro Moretti attends conference on "Trump's Agenda" (1700 GMT) in Rome.

SNAM

CEO Marco Alvera attends presentation of "Master in Energy Management" (1700 GMT) in Milan.

* ALITALIA The board of the airline on Thursday will appoint Luigi Gubitosi as chairman, replacing Luca di Montezemolo, Il Messaggero reported. Cramer Ball will remain in place as CEO, the newspaper said, adding the company will ground around 20 airplanes to cut costs.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

ERG

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 10).

FALCK RENEWABLES

Board meeting on FY results.

AEFFE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 13) followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

BANCA PROFILO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 9).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 9), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

