Italy - Factors to watch on March 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Welfare association Assoprevidenza holds news conference on supplementary pension with President Sergio Corbello in Milan (1100 GMT).

(*) PUBLIC FINANCES

The EU Economic and Financial Committee has highlighted significant risks of a deficit overshoot for Italy in an opinion prepared for the March 20 Eurogroup meeting, la Repubblica reported. Italy should cut its structural deficit by 0.6 percent in 2017 while Rome appears set to worsen it by 0.4 percent. There is also a problem with Italy's 2016 figures as the conditions under which investments can be funded with deficit spending seem to not have been met, the document says.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender said that, after completing its capital increase, its transitional CET 1 capital ratio as of end-2016 stood at 11.49 percent.

The bank also said Marina Natale was leaving UniCredit.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

(*) Bernstein started coverage of the stock with "market perform."

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Francesco Caio risks losing his job because former Prime Mininster Matteo Renzi's PD party blames him for not doing enough when the government asked the post office to help out with Monte dei Paschi's rescue plan or to keep UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer in Italian hands, la Repubblica reported. Terna CEO Matteo Del Fante is in pole position for a possible replacement with Invitalia CEO Domenico Arcuri another possible alternative, the paper said.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

TOD'S

Board meeting on FY results (sales on Jan. 25).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Italy's top financial newspaper said on Monday it had put its editor Roberto Napoletano on unpaid leave of absence after it emerged last week he was being investigated for allegedly issuing false corporate statements.

(*) POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

A group of investors holding together 4.6 percent of the bank have struck a shareholder pact that sets limits to selling one's shares in BPER and make it compulsory to consult over matters on the agenda ahead of shareholder meetings, Corriere della Sera reported.

COFIDE GRUPPO DE BENEDETTI

The company said its FY net profit stood at 21.2 million euros versus 18.7 million euros a year ago.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

The company said its full-year net loss shrank to 2.6 million euros versus loss of 6.2 million euros a year ago.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................