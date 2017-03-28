Italy - Factors to watch on March 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani attends conference on "Between Italy and the U.S., Reforms, Protection, Development" (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases February fund flows data.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would issue new BTP, CCTeu and CTZ bonds expiring, respectively, in June 2020, October 2024 and May 2019 in the second quarter of the year.

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28, 2018. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Adviser Rothschild has already spoken to more than 20 players interested in investing in the unit Telecom Italia is setting up to look after its broadband business in non-economically viable areas in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It will then draw up a shorter list next week and select a financial partner to buy a majority stake before summer. Macquarie, Qatar fund QIA and Italian fund F2i are interested, it said. (*) Vivendi, Telecom Italia's main shareholder, is thinking of asking for the board to be reduced to 15 members from the present 16 as it prepares its slate of candidates, several papers said. Some of them report rumours of a possible appointment of businessman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as chairman, rumours downplayed by the businessman himself.

Top management due to speak on new corporate structure before Senate Public Works Committee (1230 GMT). (*) MEDIASET

Vivendi, Mediaset's No 2 investor, is looking for an agreement in its spat with main owner Berlusconi but the Italian broadcaster is seeking to introduce a loyalty share voting scheme.

Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri will attend a hearing at the communications watchdog on Tuesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

In its bid for Italian steel group ILVA, Arcelor Mittal is ready to open its consortium, which includes Intesa Sanpaolo, to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the Arcelor CEO said in an interview in La Repubblica.

(*) BANCO BPM

The bank has started the process to sell 700 million euros of guaranteed non-performing loans with around 20 players interested in the deal, Il Messaggero said. The reorganisation of unit Aletti to hold the group's private banking business has also begun, it said.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher will launch a capital increase worth 30 million euros and will covert 40 million euros of debt into shares, Il Messaggero said citing restructuring plan prepared by adviser Vitale & Co.

Chairman Giorgio Fossa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance, Culture and Industry committees (1000 GMT).

(*) SAVE

French fund InfraVia and an infrastructural fund of Deutsche Bank could launch a takeover on the airport operator at 20 euros a share, Il Messaggero reported.

SNAM

A top Italian court on Monday gave the green light to build a strategic pipeline bringing central Asian gas into Europe, rejecting appeals by local authorities in southern Italy who wanted to move the landfall. Snam is a shareholder of TAP. In an interview in Il Messaggero EU energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic said he was not concerned about delays of the project.

ENEL

Officials speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance and Industry committees (1100 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Inaugurates 'SubitoCasa' real estate project with Director General Gianni Franco Papa in Milan (1530 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Business unit presents "Made in Italy, Make it digital: are you ready to play?" (1000 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI), VENETO BANCA

Board meetings of the banks as a settlement offer to their shareholders aimed at staving off the risk of lawsuits concludes (1130 GMT).

TPS

Debuts on AIM segment.

