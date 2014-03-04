Italy - Factors to watch on March 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Rome, conference on inequality with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy’s posted a state sector deficit of 12.8 billion euros in February, compared to a deficit of 11.845 billion euros in the same month last year, data showed on Monday. * A tax on financial transactions Italy levied in March will likely bring 350-400 million euros to state coffers this year, much less than 1 billion euros expected, a tax advisor for the Treasury said on Monday, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

COMPANIES

FIAT

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 8.59 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 118,328 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Monday.

Strong car sales figures from Germany, Italy and Spain added to the growing optimism over Europe’s autos market as industry executives gathered on Monday for the Geneva motor show, though a dip in French demand suggests the recovery remains uneven.

* BANCA ETRURIA

The cooperative lender is weighing a plan to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans as a move to clean up its balance sheet and to prepare for a tie-up with an industrial partner, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* VENETO BANCA

The small lender will likely propose a 400 million euro capital increase at its board meeting as a way to strengthen its capital base and to reject the tie-up offer coming from stronger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Il Messaggero said.

CIR

Creditor banks could become majority investors in Italy’s Sorgenia as the owners of the energy company took a step closer on Monday towards a deal on debt restructuring, three sources close to the matter said.

MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting to call annual general meeting (0930 GMT).

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

Board meeting on FY results: BANCO DI SARDEGNA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, ISAGRO (1500 GMT), PRIMA INDUSTRIE, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, TXT E-SOLUTIONS.

For calendar for March 4:

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................