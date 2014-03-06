Italy - Factors to watch on March 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

* It should be possible for Italy’s government to make spending cuts worth 5 billion euros ($6.87 billion) in 2014, against a previous estimate of 3 billion euros, new economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ashton, is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Rome.

Ministerial Conference in Rome on Libya, expected attendees include U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Greek Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos.

COMPANIES

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold a stake in the troubled Italian bank, three newspapers said on Thursday.

Shares in Italy’s third biggest lender soared 20 percent in heavy volume on Wednesday, prompting speculation the bank’s top investor may have found a buyer for part or all of its stake in the bank.

Italian watchdog Consob is probing sharp share price movements in troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a regulatory source said on Wednesday, after the stock shot up more than 20 percent during the day.

The top investor in the Italian bank has decided to sue former members of its own board and banks that helped arrange a 600 million euros loan in 2011.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The Italian mid-size lender said on Wednesday it had posted a net profit last year of 16.1 million euros from a net loss the previous year of 32.6 million euros.

YOOX

The Italian online fashion retailer expects stable sales growth in 2014 and a pay off this year from its investment in China, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said on Wednesday main shareholder Sofil, the investment vehicle of the Besnier family which controls French cheese maker Lactalis, had asked for an extraordinary shareholders meeting to change bylaws. The request will be considered by the board on March 7.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear company Safilo said on Wednesday profitability rose in 2013 and pledged to focus on developing its proprietary and licensed brands, taking advantage of growing demand for fashionable eyewear.

ANIMA HOLDING

Fund manager company holds annual general meeting to approve FY results and appoint board members ahead of bourse listing.

UNICREDIT

Committees expected to meet ahead of board forecast on March 11 on FY results.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecom operator’s board meets on Thursday to examine its 2013 accounts.

Minority shareholder group Asati said on Wednesday it would oppose a possible capital hike to support a stock option plan unless certain conditions were met.

* MONCLER

The down jacket maker’s shares will be admitted to Italy’s blue-chip index on March 24, a statement from Milan’s bourse said on Wednesday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank has brought forward the date of a planned board meeting to April 12 from April 19, Il Messaggero reports.

* BANCA CARIGE

The bank has called an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for March 11, Il Messaggero reports.

Board meetings on FY results: ASTM, AZIMUT (preliminary FY results on Jan. 28), BREMBO (0800 GMT), DATALOGIC, DIASORIN, GEOX press release and conference call at 1630 GMT, ITALCEMENTI (preliminary FY results on Feb. 6), RECORDATI, SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI, TELECOM ITALIA, VALSOIA.

