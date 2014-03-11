Italy - Factors to watch on March 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy will have to wait to judge whether planned structural reforms will affect its ability to meet strict European Union budget limits, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

Italian lawmakers rejected a bid on Monday to set minimum quotas for women in parliament under a new electoral law but are expected to pass the package as a whole, advancing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s quest for wider economic reforms.

ECONOMY

Italy GDP Q4, Istat (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular mid-month auction on March 13.

BANKS

Italian stock market regulator Consob declined on Monday to issue detailed guidelines for the booking of potential gains from Bank of Italy stakes held by domestic banks, saying lenders could choose the accounting method they deemed most fit.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is set to unveil plans to raise 2 billion euros on the bond market to boost its capital and offset an expected sharp increase in writedowns on bad loans in the last quarter of 2013.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni holds news conference to present 2013-2018 strategic plan guidelines and FY results (1300 GMT); followed by analysts presentation (1500 GMT).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in Italy’s No.3 bank by asset, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has sold shares worth 40.6 million euros on the market, equivalent to 1.6 percent of the bank’s market capitalisation, regulatory filings showed.

The board meets on Tuesday on 2013 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The board will examine 2013 results and the new business plan on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company said on Monday it had received a request from shareholder Findim Group to include the issue “Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors by the Shareholders’ Meeting” in the agenda of the AGM on 16 April.

In February new guidelines approved by the board said the new chairman to be elected at the AGM in April will have to be independent from the biggest investors to represent the interest of all shareholders fairly.

Newspapers said the Telecom board will meet on Tuesday on the issue.

ACEA

Italian regional energy and water utility Acea ACE.MI will invest more than 2.4 billion euros over the next five years to upgrade networks and plants and expand in waste management.

INDESIT

Turkey’s Arcelik, China’s Haier and the U.S. group Whirlpool are among those who will take part in the data room process to buy the stake of Indesit’s main owner, La Repubblica said. But Electrolux and Bosch-Siemens could also be interested, it said. An Indesit board meeting has been called in London on March 21 to discuss the sales process, it said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli confirmed it expected double-digit growth in revenue and profit for 2014 on Monday, as it reported 2013 net profit a touch above market expectations.

RISANAMENTO

U.S. businessman Tom Barrack, via the vehicle Oui, has extended the deadline for his offer on Risanamento to March 14 from Feb 27, Il Messaggero said. But shareholder UniCredit has already said no, the paper added.

BANCA CARIGE

Expected to hold board meeting.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Meeting with trade union FIOM on industrial persectives and labour in Italian factories.

* ACQUE POTABILI

Shares have been temporarily suspended ahead of a statement, the stock market said on Tuesday.

Board meeting on FY results:

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

TOD‘S

UBI BANCA

UNICREDIT.

