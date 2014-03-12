Italy - Factors to watch on March 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The government holds a cabinet meeting to adopt labour tax cuts worth 10 billion euros in a first crucial test for new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The government also aims to approve measures to allow payments of overdue state sector bills worth 60 billion euros and provide at least 2 billion euros in funds to renovate public schools.

Spending Review Commissioner Carlo Cottarelli speaks before Senate Budget Committee (1330 GMT).

The Industry Ministry will examine on Wednesday eight-nine non-binding offers to buy steel group Lucchini, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Italian lawmakers edged closer on Tuesday to approving a new electoral law seen as a test of new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s ability to enact wider structural reforms needed to stabilise government in Italy.

DEBT

The Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Central Bank (ECB) will press euro zone banks to revalue their assets and take a more realistic view on likely losses when it probes their balance sheets in the coming months, signalling a new, more aggressive era of banking supervision.

Italian financial authorities told banks on Tuesday that they should provide the fullest information possible about the impact of the revaluation of their stakes in the Bank of Italy when presenting their 2013 annual accounts.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender is targeting a tenfold increase in its net profit over the next three years, as it pledges to give institutional investors greater voice in long-awaited governance changes that also preserve its cooperative nature.

CEO Giuseppe Castagna holds call with analysts to present FY results and 2014-2016 industrial plan (1130 GMT)

UNICREDIT

UniCredit posted a record 14 billion-euro loss on Tuesday due to huge writedowns on bad loans and past acquisitions as it moved to clean up its balance sheet ahead of an industry-wide health check by European regulators.

UniCredit has joined the exodus of foreign banks from Ukraine, putting its local unit up for sale in a deal it hopes to wrap up within a year should political and economic turmoil in the country settle down.

* In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said bank is planning to set up a fund, to be majority-owned by KKR, that should absorbe some of the bank’s deteriorated debts. Rival IntesaSanpaolo will also join the project. He also said the bank will assess case by case potential small acquisitions in Italy or abroad, adding that any major deal would not happen before 2015-2016.

* ALITALIA

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, UniCredit CEO Ghizzoni said he expects a deal with Etihad to be wrapped up within two months. He added that the Gulf-based airline had not asked for a restructuring of Alitalia’s debt.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Bank due to report full-year results.

ENEL

Presents FY results and 2014-2018 new strategic plan to analysts (0730 GMT); followed by news conference with CEO Fulvio Conti and President Paolo Andrea Colombo (1100 GMT)

TOD‘S

The Italian luxury shoemaker said it was cautious about prospects for 2014 as it posted a drop in 2013 net profit on Tuesday and said like-for-like sales had fallen at the beginning of this year.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group forecast growth for this year on Tuesday as it posted a 43 percent rise in 2013 group net profit to 150 million euros ($208 million).

FIAT

Italian automaker Fiat paid Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne 3.6 million euros ($5 million) in cash last year, including a bonus and incentives, down from 4.5 million euros in 2012, the group’s compensation report showed.

ERG

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT)

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher holds an Investor Day (1300 GMT)

UBI BANCA

Press release on FY results (before bourse opening); holds conference call with press (1030 GMT) and analysts (1330 GMT)

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The private banking firm that Veneto Banca has put up for sale reported on Tuesday a net profit of 3.7 million euros for 2013, from a 2012 net loss of 65 million euros. It said assets under management totalled 14.8 billion euros at end-2013, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.

ACQUE POTABILI, IREN

Utilities Iren Acqua Gas and Societa Metropolitana Acque Torino said on Tuesday they were offering to buy the 38.29 percent of Acque Potabili they did not already own at 1.05 euros a share with the aim of delisting the water group.

CIR, GDF SUEZ, HERA, IREN

An Italian judge has ordered Tirreno Power, 50 percent-owned by France’s GDF Suez, to turn off two coal-fired units at its Vado Ligure plant due to environmental concerns, the Italian electricity generator said.

The remaining 50 percent of Tirreno Power is controlled by special vehicle Energia Italiana, which is 78 percent owned by Italian energy group Sorgenia, part of holding group CIR. The rest of Energia Italiana belongs to Italian utilities Iren IREE.MI and Hera HRA.MI, which hold 11 percent each.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group’s board has asked shareholders submitting lists for the next meeting to indicate the candidate they are proposing for appointment as chairman of the board of directors.

DATALOGIC

The group has successfully completed a placement of shares equal to 10.8 percent of its share capital via an accelerated bookbuilding offered exclusively to institutional investors at a price of 9 euros per share. Through this deal Tamburi Investment Partners and D‘Amico Societa di Navigazione have sold their whole shareholdings, while Hydra’s stake fell to 67.2 percent from around 68.4 percent, Datalogic added.

LUCCHINI

Duferco, the world’s biggest steel trader, said it will not bid for a key steelmaking complex owned by Italy’s Lucchini because it can not commit to maintaining full employment and keeping the blast furnace running.

INTESA SANPAOLO, ALITALIA

The lender does not plan to write down the debt it is owed by struggling airline Alitalia, the bank’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Board meetings on FY results: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on March 13), BE, BIESSE , CAMPARI GROUP followed by conference call, CARRARO (1430 GMT - preliminary FY results on Feb. 24), CEMBRE, EXPRIVIA, FALCK RENEWABLES , GEFRAN (0900 GMT), IVS GROUP, VIANINI INDUSTRIA.

