Italy - Factors to watch on March 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Wednesday to pay down some 68 billion euros ($95 billion) in overdue debts the state owes to private companies by July, pumping liquidity into the ailing economy.

Italy will have to obtain authorisation from European authorities if its plan to pay off arrears of commercial debt by public authorities leads it to breach EU borrowing limits, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday presented a sweeping package of tax cuts, saying they could help economic recovery without breaking EU budget deficit limits.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3-3.5 billion euros fifth tranche 3-year BTPs maturing on Dec. 15, 2016, at 1.50 percent coupon; 1.5-2 billion euros sixth tranche 7-year BTPs maturing on May 1, 2021, at 3.75 percent coupon; 1-1.5 billion euros 14th tranche 15-year BTPs maturing on Sept. 1, 2028, at 4.75 percent coupon; 0.5-0.75 billion euros 22nd tranche 30-year BTPs maturing on Feb. 1, 2037, at 4.0 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian banks are setting aside billions of euros to cover for years of bad loans accumulated as the economy soured, in a long-overdue balance sheet clean-up that could preface better times for the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Press release on FY results.

BANCO DESIO, POPOLARE SPOLETO

Italian mid-sized lender Banco Desio said on Wednesday its offer to rescue Banca Popolare di Spoleto had won the backing from the commissioners running the troubled peer.

ITALCEMENTI

Moody’s said on Wednesday it had placed the cement group’s ‘Ba3’ rating on review for upgrade after the company announced plans to streamline its corporate structure.

ENEL

With just weeks to go before hearing from Italy’s new government whether he still has the job, state-controlled utility Enel’s chief executive presented a new growth plan for the company on Wednesday, along with a reminder of his achievements over the past nine years.

E.ON and Enel, two of Europe’s largest power utilities, said on Wednesday they plan to shut more plants and cut costs, joining rivals in warning that the industry crisis will weigh on profits for years to come.

TERNA

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Terna’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', citing the deterioration of the company’s funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage metric above the rating guidance at the end of the current tariff cycle in 2015. Fitch’s outlook on the company is stable.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) expects the Bank of Italy to remove an additional risk-weighting of assets it has imposed on the cooperative bank and will not pay a dividend over the next few years if that were not the case.

The bank’s planned 500 million euro capital increase could be launched as soon as April 28 and by May 5 at the latest, its chief executive said.

CAMPARI

Campari predicted flat margins this year as a result of higher spending on advertising and said it would invest in acquisitions to add to its list of drinks brands.

United Spirits’ Whyte & Mackay whisky unit has attracted interest from several drinks makers and private equity firms and is expected to fetch about 350 million pounds ($582 million), according to sources familiar with the matter. Campari is among the interested parties likely to have bid, the sources said.

Enel has no plans to cut its stake in Slovakian power generation company Slovenske Elektrarne or in Spanish utility Endesa, the group’s chief executive said.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on Paris real estate.

Risanamento’s creditor banks are willing to consider various solution for refinancing of the real estate group’s expiring debt, even if Banco Popolare, which is against the sale of the company’s Paris assets, does not wish to expose itself further, sources close to the matter said.

LUCCHINI

The special administrator running Lucchini has received nine offers for the Italian steelmaker’s assets, ANSA news agency said on Wednesday. Seven of those were for Lucchini’s Piombino complex, including one by Tunisia’s SMC, while the other two regarded its facility in Lecco.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meets on Q1 results.

Board meetings on FY results: ACQUE POTABILI, AEFFE followed by conference call, AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE , AUTOGRILL followed by analysts’ presentation and conference call (1530 GMT), BANCO DESIO, B&C SPEAKERS, BOLZONI, CAD IT, EL.EN. , GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, GTECH followed by conference call (1715 GMT), IT WAY, MAIRE TECNIMONT , PANARIAGROUP, POLTRONA FRAU, SAES GETTERS, SAT, SAVE (1500 GMT), SERVIZI ITALIA, VIANINI LAVORI, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................