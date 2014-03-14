Italy - Factors to watch on March 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi could struggle to convince the European Union that his ambitious tax cuts and spending commitments will not threaten pledges to sort out public finances.
ISTAT releases data for January import prices (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.
The European Central Bank has been preparing additional policy steps to guard against deflation taking hold in the euro zone as the strong euro weighs on prices, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Foreign investors took about two-thirds of Italy’s 10-year bond linked to euro zone inflation issued this week, while the rest was taken by domestic buyers, a statement from the Treasury said on Thursday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FIA.MI should post a higher first-quarter trading profit than a year ago, Italian news agency Radiocor cited the carmaker’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne as saying on Thursday.
The truck maker announced the pricing of its offering of 1 billion euros, guaranteed 2.750 percent notes due March 2019.
The gaming group will decide in April whether to bid for a licence to operate Turkey’s national lottery, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Thursday, after the group said it expected revenues to expand to 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year.
The Italian stock exchange said orders without a price limit on Enervit’s shares would not be allowed on Friday.
