Italy - Factors to watch on March 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi could struggle to convince the European Union that his ambitious tax cuts and spending commitments will not threaten pledges to sort out public finances.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases data for January import prices (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

The European Central Bank has been preparing additional policy steps to guard against deflation taking hold in the euro zone as the strong euro weighs on prices, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

DEBT

Foreign investors took about two-thirds of Italy’s 10-year bond linked to euro zone inflation issued this week, while the rest was taken by domestic buyers, a statement from the Treasury said on Thursday.

BANKS

* UNICREDIT

UniCredit is ready to buy up to 10 billion euros ($13.9 billion)in payments owed to companies by Italy’s public administration, the bank’s chief executive said in an interview with La Repubblica on Friday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

U.S. private equity firm JC Flowers is considering buying a 20 percent stake in Monte Paschi owned by the bank’s main foundation shareholder, Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

The private equity, which has been studying the deal for 3 months, could lead a consortium of institutional investors which could also include Blackstone, the paper said.

The Monte Paschi Foundation was not immediately available to comment.

COMPANIES

* SALINI IMPREGILO, SACYR

The Panama Canal Authority has signed a deal to end a major dispute over the multibillion-dollar expansion of the waterway, an official said on Thursday, raising hopes that the consortium behind the project - led by Spanish builder Sacyr and Italy’s Salini Impregilo - will follow suit before the week is out.

* IKF

The investment company said in a bourse statement on Friday it had submitted a binding offer for the industrial activities of clothing maker and distributor Ittierre.

FIAT

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FIA.MI should post a higher first-quarter trading profit than a year ago, Italian news agency Radiocor cited the carmaker’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne as saying on Thursday.

CNH

The truck maker announced the pricing of its offering of 1 billion euros, guaranteed 2.750 percent notes due March 2019.

GTECH

The gaming group will decide in April whether to bid for a licence to operate Turkey’s national lottery, Chief Executive Marco Sala said on Thursday, after the group said it expected revenues to expand to 3.15-3.25 billion euros this year.

ENERVIT

The Italian stock exchange said orders without a price limit on Enervit’s shares would not be allowed on Friday.

SESA

Board meets on Q3 results

A2A

Board meets on FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT)

ASCOPIAVE

Board meets on FY results

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meets on FY results

SAIPEM

Board meets on FY results

SORIN

Board meets on FY results

