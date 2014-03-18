Italy - Factors to watch on March 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday assured German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a long-standing champion of European Union budget rigour, that he aimed to accelerate growth while respecting deficit spending limits.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES * CAR SALES

European car sales rose 7.6 percent in February as a gradual economic recovery in Portugal, Spain and Italy boosted demand for mass market brands, industry data showed on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica has agreed with Dutch railways to settle a dispute over a 400 million euro train contract that could make it easier for the defence group to sell its troubled train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

An Italian judge has rejected a request by India to recover more than 278 million euros in bank guarantees backing a scrapped helicopter deal with Finmeccanica, the Italian defence group said on Monday.

ENI

Eni said on Monday its board had approved the issuance of bonds to retail investors in Italy for up to 1.5 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Bond holders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

*BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A group of Italian banking foundations are still looking at the possibility of buying a stake in the bank from its main shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi Foundation, MF reported.

Four banking foundations could take a stake of under 5 percent in the troubled Tuscan lender for around 150-200 million euros, the paper said, adding that if the foundation reduces its debt to 255 million euros it will not have to sell more assets.

* ATLANTIA,

The Italian group is looking again at selling telecommunications towers and is close to assigning a mandate to a bank to run the deal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday, citing unconfirmed reports. The paper says the bank in question could be Banca IMI.

* SORGENIA, CIR

Sorgenia’s creditor banks will send a letter on Tuesday asking main shareholder CIR to put 150 million euros into the ailing energy company, Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.

* RISANAMENTO

The property firm said on Tuesday it had received information about a new legal challenge from a group of companies, owned by the real estate firm’s former owner Luigi Zunino, against the decision to sell its Paris properties.

* CNH INDUSTRIAL

Italy’s central bank holds 0.73 percent in the truck and tractor maker, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday, citing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Board meetings on FY results: FULLSIX, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, IL SOLE 24 ORE, INTERPUMP GROUP.

