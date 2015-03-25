Italy - Factors to watch on March 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EVENTS

Ravenna, “OMC-Offshore Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition” holds plenary session chaired by ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi, Edison CEO Bruno Lescoeur (0830 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet undersecretaries Graziano Delrio and Gianclaudio Bressa attend presentation of “Enhancement of the public heritage” (0930 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Sandro Gozi speaks before Chamber of Deputies EU Policies Committee (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 30.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster will resume paying dividends after a two-year hiatus, encouraged by a recovery in Spain and expectations of growth in its domestic business.

UNICREDIT

Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investments said an exchange price of 8.8642 euros had been set for shares in Italy’s UniCredit. Aabar Investments said earlier on Tuesday it had successfully placed 2 billion euros of unsecured exchangeable bonds over shares of the Italian bank.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italy’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday approved a reform that aims to convert the country’s 10 largest cooperative banks into joint stock companies, a measure that is expected to spur mergers in the sector.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car sales are expected to rise in March both in Italy and Europe thanks to strong demand from rental companies, head of Fiat Chrysler’s European operations Alfredo Altavilla said on Tuesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCO POPOLARE

Four bidders have submitted binding offers for Italian banking services provider Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari (ICBPI), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The head of ICBPI’s top shareholder Credito Valtellinese said last week four offers were expected for the group, valuing it at 1.9 billion-2.4 billion euros.

VENETO BANCA

Unlisted Italian bank Veneto Banca posted a 968 million euro ($1.06 billion) net loss last year due to more stringent criteria imposed by the European Central Bank for soured loans.

PIRELLI

The way the buyout deal with ChemChina is structured it does not envisage the payment of a mega dividend beforehand, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Pirelli is due to announce its 2014 dividend on March 31. The paper also said that if the price of possible exit rights is higher than 15 euros per share, then Pirelli would not be delisted.

Several papers mention the possibility of a counterbid for Pirelli from one of its competitors such as Japan’s Bridgestone, Germany’s Continental and U.S.-based Goodyear.

VERSACE

Italian fashion house Versace’s revenue rose 16.9 percent in 2014, and first-quarter revenue recorded double-digit growth, it said on Tuesday.

CEO Gian Giacomo Ferraris told Il Messaggero the fashion house expected its planned listing to happen by 2017.

HERA

Conference call on FY results (0830 GMT).

MONDO TV

Analysts meeting.

BIALETTI

Board meeting on FY results.

INNOVATEC

Board meeting on FY results.

KINEXIA

Board meeting on FY results.

M&C

Board meeting on FY results.

